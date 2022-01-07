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Špunti na cestě 2022, season 1
About
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Cast and roles
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TV Shows
Špunti na cestě
Seasons
Season 1
Špunti na cestě
18+
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
7 January 2022
Production year
2022
Number of episodes
13
Runtime
10 hours 50 minutes
Series rating
6.2
Rate
11
votes
6.3
IMDb
"Špunti na cestě" season 1 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Poslední prázdniny
Season 1
Episode 1
7 January 2022
Smlouva
Season 1
Episode 2
14 January 2022
Velký vůz
Season 1
Episode 3
21 January 2022
Krab
Season 1
Episode 4
28 January 2022
Partyzán
Season 1
Episode 5
4 February 2022
Vesna
Season 1
Episode 6
11 February 2022
Guru
Season 1
Episode 7
18 February 2022
Únos
Season 1
Episode 8
25 February 2022
Koza
Season 1
Episode 9
4 March 2022
Sabotér
Season 1
Episode 10
11 March 2022
Doba kamenná
Season 1
Episode 11
18 March 2022
Host do domu
Season 1
Episode 12
25 March 2022
Karel Veselý
Season 1
Episode 13
1 April 2022
TV series release schedule
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