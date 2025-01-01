Roy Nolan: FEMA Director One of you guys is Brad Malloy.

Brad Malloy I am.

Roy Nolan: FEMA Director Hell's going on out there.

Brad Malloy What are we talking about?

Roy Nolan: FEMA Director You're the guy that pulled off that rescue by crawling through the wreckage of the Mountain Glen Inn right?

Brad Malloy Yes sir that was me.

Roy Nolan: FEMA Director You deaf or just stupid!

Roy Nolan: FEMA Director I know you and your brother are relatively inexperienced like a lot of the guys out there but that's no excuse for what you did!

Brad Malloy I called for backup! Nobody showed up, what was I supposed to do?

Roy Nolan: FEMA Director You were supposed to wait like I told you! They were on their way! I thought I made that crystal clear to you guys before I sent you out there!

Brad Malloy That guy was dying!

Roy Nolan: FEMA Director So your brilliant idea was to crawl in the wreckage and die with him!

Brad Malloy I saved his life.

Roy Nolan: FEMA Director You were lucky! You were very, very lucky! Are you aware of the rescue victim mortality ratio?

Roy Nolan: FEMA Director There's a number of rescue workers who died in the act of trying to save a person in comparison in a number of people who are actually saved! You follow me?

Roy Nolan: FEMA Director So in urban search and rescue operation like ours, the mortality ratio could be as high as a 2.2 rescue workers dead for every person saved by guys like you. Big part of my job is to do a hell of a lot better than that!

Brad Malloy I thought my job was the same other people's lives not my own.

Roy Nolan: FEMA Director You're not looking at the big picture Brad! I only have so many rescue workers out here. If you had died due to your idiotic attempt out there, how many people still trapped would then die because you weren't around to save them! Did you ever think of that?

Brad Malloy No I did not.