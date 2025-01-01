Roy Nolan: FEMA Director
One of you guys is Brad Malloy.
Hell's going on out there.
You're the guy that pulled off that rescue by crawling through the wreckage of the Mountain Glen Inn right?
You deaf or just stupid!
I know you and your brother are relatively inexperienced like a lot of the guys out there but that's no excuse for what you did!
Brad Malloy
I called for backup! Nobody showed up, what was I supposed to do?
You were supposed to wait like I told you! They were on their way! I thought I made that crystal clear to you guys before I sent you out there!
So your brilliant idea was to crawl in the wreckage and die with him!
You were lucky! You were very, very lucky! Are you aware of the rescue victim mortality ratio?
There's a number of rescue workers who died in the act of trying to save a person in comparison in a number of people who are actually saved! You follow me?
So in urban search and rescue operation like ours, the mortality ratio could be as high as a 2.2 rescue workers dead for every person saved by guys like you. Big part of my job is to do a hell of a lot better than that!
Brad Malloy
I thought my job was the same other people's lives not my own.
You're not looking at the big picture Brad! I only have so many rescue workers out here. If you had died due to your idiotic attempt out there, how many people still trapped would then die because you weren't around to save them! Did you ever think of that?
No you did not! So the next time you want to attempt a high risk rescue, you damn well clear it though me! I'm the one who decides where we take risks, when and why! Not you, and if you can't do that, you can pack up your gear and get the hell outta here! And you, you should've kept your brother from doing something so stupid! You get the hell outta here, both of you! Do some good!