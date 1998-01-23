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Poltergeist: The Legacy 1996 - 1999 season 3
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Poltergeist: The Legacy
Seasons
Season 3
Poltergeist: The Legacy
Original title
Season 3
Title
Сезон 3
Season premiere
23 January 1998
Production year
1998
Number of episodes
22
Runtime
15 hours 46 minutes
Series rating
6.8
Rate
11
votes
6.9
IMDb
"Poltergeist: The Legacy" season 3 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Darkness Falls
Season 3
Episode 1
23 January 1998
Light of Day
Season 3
Episode 2
30 January 1998
Enlightened One
Season 3
Episode 3
6 February 1998
Stolen Hearts
Season 3
Episode 4
13 February 1998
Father to Son
Season 3
Episode 5
20 February 1998
Fallen Angel
Season 3
Episode 6
27 February 1998
Dream Lover
Season 3
Episode 7
6 March 1998
Debt of Honor
Season 3
Episode 8
13 March 1998
The Light
Season 3
Episode 9
20 March 1998
Hell Hath No Fury
Season 3
Episode 10
10 April 1998
Irish Jug
Season 3
Episode 11
17 April 1998
Metamorphosis
Season 3
Episode 12
24 April 1998
La Belle Dame Sans Merci
Season 3
Episode 13
29 May 1998
The Prodigy
Season 3
Episode 14
26 June 1998
The Human Vessel
Season 3
Episode 15
3 July 1998
The Covenant
Season 3
Episode 16
10 July 1998
The Internment
Season 3
Episode 17
17 July 1998
Seduction
Season 3
Episode 18
24 July 1998
Out of Sight
Season 3
Episode 19
31 July 1998
Last Good Knight
Season 3
Episode 20
7 August 1998
Armies of Night
Season 3
Episode 21
14 August 1998
Darkside
Season 3
Episode 22
21 August 1998
TV series release schedule
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