Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet

Poltergeist: The Legacy 1996 - 1999 season 1

Poltergeist: The Legacy season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Poltergeist: The Legacy Seasons Season 1
Poltergeist: The Legacy
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 21 April 1996
Production year 1996
Number of episodes 22
Runtime 15 hours 46 minutes

Series rating

6.8
Rate 11 votes
6.9 IMDb

"Poltergeist: The Legacy" season 1 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Pilot
Season 1 Episode 1
21 April 1996
Pilot
Season 1 Episode 2
21 April 1996
Sins of the Father
Season 1 Episode 3
26 April 1996
Town Without Pity
Season 1 Episode 4
3 May 1996
The Tenement
Season 1 Episode 5
10 May 1996
Twelfth Cave
Season 1 Episode 6
17 May 1996
Man in the Mist
Season 1 Episode 7
24 May 1996
Ghost in the Road
Season 1 Episode 8
31 May 1996
Doppleganger
Season 1 Episode 9
7 June 1996
The Substitute
Season 1 Episode 10
14 June 1996
Do Not Go Gently
Season 1 Episode 11
21 June 1996
Crystal Scarab
Season 1 Episode 12
28 June 1996
The Bell of Girardius
Season 1 Episode 13
12 July 1996
Fox Spirit
Season 1 Episode 14
19 July 1996
Thirteenth Generation
Season 1 Episode 15
26 July 1996
Dark Priest
Season 1 Episode 16
2 August 1996
Revelations
Season 1 Episode 17
16 August 1996
Bones of St. Anthony
Season 1 Episode 18
23 August 1996
Inheritance
Season 1 Episode 19
30 August 1996
The Signalman
Season 1 Episode 20
6 September 1996
The Reckoning
Season 1 Episode 21
13 September 1996
A Traitor Among Us
Season 1 Episode 22
20 September 1996
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more