Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Poltergeist: The Legacy 1996 - 1999 season 1
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Quotes
Filming locations
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Poltergeist: The Legacy
Seasons
Season 1
Poltergeist: The Legacy
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
21 April 1996
Production year
1996
Number of episodes
22
Runtime
15 hours 46 minutes
Series rating
6.8
Rate
11
votes
6.9
IMDb
"Poltergeist: The Legacy" season 1 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Pilot
Season 1
Episode 1
21 April 1996
Pilot
Season 1
Episode 2
21 April 1996
Sins of the Father
Season 1
Episode 3
26 April 1996
Town Without Pity
Season 1
Episode 4
3 May 1996
The Tenement
Season 1
Episode 5
10 May 1996
Twelfth Cave
Season 1
Episode 6
17 May 1996
Man in the Mist
Season 1
Episode 7
24 May 1996
Ghost in the Road
Season 1
Episode 8
31 May 1996
Doppleganger
Season 1
Episode 9
7 June 1996
The Substitute
Season 1
Episode 10
14 June 1996
Do Not Go Gently
Season 1
Episode 11
21 June 1996
Crystal Scarab
Season 1
Episode 12
28 June 1996
The Bell of Girardius
Season 1
Episode 13
12 July 1996
Fox Spirit
Season 1
Episode 14
19 July 1996
Thirteenth Generation
Season 1
Episode 15
26 July 1996
Dark Priest
Season 1
Episode 16
2 August 1996
Revelations
Season 1
Episode 17
16 August 1996
Bones of St. Anthony
Season 1
Episode 18
23 August 1996
Inheritance
Season 1
Episode 19
30 August 1996
The Signalman
Season 1
Episode 20
6 September 1996
The Reckoning
Season 1
Episode 21
13 September 1996
A Traitor Among Us
Season 1
Episode 22
20 September 1996
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree