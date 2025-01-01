opening credits narratorSince the beginning of time, mankind has existed between the world of light and the world of darkness. This journal chronicles the work of our secret society known as the Legacy, created to protect the innocent from those creatures that inhabit the shadows and the night.
[Season One opening title narration]
