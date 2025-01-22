Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet

Prime Target 2025, season 1

Prime Target season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Prime Target Seasons Season 1
Prime Target 18+
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 22 January 2025
Production year 2025
Number of episodes 8
Runtime 6 hours 0 minute

Series rating

6.4
Rate 14 votes
6.3 IMDb

Prime Target List of episodes

TV series release schedule
Season 1
A New Pattern
Season 1 Episode 1
22 January 2025
Syracuse
Season 1 Episode 2
22 January 2025
The Sequence
Season 1 Episode 3
29 January 2025
Kaplar
Season 1 Episode 4
5 February 2025
House of Wisdom
Season 1 Episode 5
12 February 2025
The Last Link
Season 1 Episode 6
19 February 2025
Prime Finder
Season 1 Episode 7
26 February 2025
The Key
Season 1 Episode 8
5 March 2025
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more