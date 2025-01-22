Menu
Prime Target 2025, season 1
Season 1
Prime Target
18+
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
22 January 2025
Production year
2025
Number of episodes
8
Runtime
6 hours 0 minute
Series rating
6.4
Rate
14
votes
6.3
IMDb
Season 1
A New Pattern
Season 1
Episode 1
22 January 2025
Syracuse
Season 1
Episode 2
22 January 2025
The Sequence
Season 1
Episode 3
29 January 2025
Kaplar
Season 1
Episode 4
5 February 2025
House of Wisdom
Season 1
Episode 5
12 February 2025
The Last Link
Season 1
Episode 6
19 February 2025
Prime Finder
Season 1
Episode 7
26 February 2025
The Key
Season 1
Episode 8
5 March 2025
