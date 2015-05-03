Menu
The Enfield Haunting 2015, season 1
The Enfield Haunting
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
3 May 2015
Production year
2015
Number of episodes
3
Runtime
3 hours 0 minute
Series rating
6.8
Rate
13
votes
7
IMDb
"The Enfield Haunting" season 1 list of episodes.
Season 1
The Awakening
Season 1
Episode 1
3 May 2015
The Quickening
Season 1
Episode 2
10 May 2015
The Reckoning
Season 1
Episode 3
17 May 2015
