The Enfield Haunting 2015, season 1

The Enfield Haunting season 1 poster
The Enfield Haunting
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 3 May 2015
Production year 2015
Number of episodes 3
Runtime 3 hours 0 minute

Series rating

6.8
Rate 13 votes
7 IMDb

"The Enfield Haunting" season 1 list of episodes.

Season 1
The Awakening
Season 1 Episode 1
3 May 2015
The Quickening
Season 1 Episode 2
10 May 2015
The Reckoning
Season 1 Episode 3
17 May 2015
