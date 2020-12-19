Menu
Esperança season 1 watch online

Esperança season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Esperança Seasons Season 1

Esperança 18+
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 19 December 2020
Production year 2020
Number of episodes 12
Runtime 11 hours 0 minute

Series rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
8.2 IMDb
"Esperança" season 1 list of episodes. TV series release schedule
Season 1
O Natal
Season 1 Episode 1
19 December 2020
Feliz Ano Novo
Season 1 Episode 2
19 December 2020
Reunião de Inquilinos
Season 1 Episode 3
26 December 2020
Cartas de Amor
Season 1 Episode 4
2 January 2021
Viagem de Finalistas
Season 1 Episode 5
9 January 2021
Infiltrados
Season 1 Episode 6
16 January 2021
O Internamento
Season 1 Episode 7
23 January 2021
O Baile
Season 1 Episode 8
30 January 2021
As Figurantes
Season 1 Episode 9
6 February 2021
A Amiga
Season 1 Episode 10
13 February 2021
A Infestação
Season 1 Episode 11
20 February 2021
A Última a Morrer
Season 1 Episode 12
27 February 2021
TV series release schedule
