Mafia season 1 watch online

Mafia season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Mafia Seasons Season 1
Maffia 18+
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 1 January 2025
Production year 2025
Number of episodes 6
Runtime 4 hours 24 minutes

Series rating

7.0
Rate 13 votes
7 IMDb

"Mafia" season 1 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Episode 1
Season 1 Episode 1
1 January 2025
Episode 2
Season 1 Episode 2
8 January 2025
Episode 3
Season 1 Episode 3
15 January 2025
Episode 4
Season 1 Episode 4
22 January 2025
Episode 5
Season 1 Episode 5
29 January 2025
Episode 6
Season 1 Episode 6
5 February 2025
