Lovers Anonymous 2025, season 1

Lovers Anonymous season 1 poster
Adsız Aşıklar
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 16 January 2025
Production year 2025
Number of episodes 8
Runtime 7 hours 4 minutes

Series rating

7.0
Rate 12 votes
7.1 IMDb

Lovers Anonymous List of episodes

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Episode 1
Season 1 Episode 1
16 January 2025
Episode 2
Season 1 Episode 2
16 January 2025
Episode 3
Season 1 Episode 3
16 January 2025
Episode 4
Season 1 Episode 4
16 January 2025
Episode 5
Season 1 Episode 5
16 January 2025
Episode 6
Season 1 Episode 6
16 January 2025
Episode 7
Season 1 Episode 7
16 January 2025
Episode 8
Season 1 Episode 8
16 January 2025
