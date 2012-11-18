Menu
The Secret of Crickley Hall 2012, season 1

The Secret of Crickley Hall season 1 poster
The Secret of Crickley Hall
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 18 November 2012
Production year 2012
Number of episodes 3
Runtime 3 hours 0 minute

Series rating

6.7
Rate 11 votes
6.8 IMDb

"The Secret of Crickley Hall" season 1 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Episode 1
Season 1 Episode 1
18 November 2012
Episode 2
Season 1 Episode 2
25 November 2012
Episode 3
Season 1 Episode 3
2 December 2012
