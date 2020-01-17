Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Box 21 2020, season 1
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Box 21
Seasons
Season 1
Roslund Hellström: Box 21
18+
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
17 January 2020
Production year
2020
Number of episodes
6
Runtime
4 hours 30 minutes
Series rating
6.6
Rate
13
votes
6.9
IMDb
"Box 21" season 1 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Inlåsta
Season 1
Episode 1
17 January 2020
Planer
Season 1
Episode 2
17 January 2020
Hostages
Season 1
Episode 3
24 January 2020
The Box
Season 1
Episode 4
31 January 2020
Bucharest
Season 1
Episode 5
7 February 2020
Janus
Season 1
Episode 6
14 February 2020
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree