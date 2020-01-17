Menu
Box 21 2020, season 1

Box 21 season 1 poster
Roslund Hellström: Box 21 18+
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 17 January 2020
Production year 2020
Number of episodes 6
Runtime 4 hours 30 minutes

Series rating

6.6
Rate 13 votes
6.9 IMDb

"Box 21" season 1 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Inlåsta
Season 1 Episode 1
17 January 2020
Planer
Season 1 Episode 2
17 January 2020
Hostages
Season 1 Episode 3
24 January 2020
The Box
Season 1 Episode 4
31 January 2020
Bucharest
Season 1 Episode 5
7 February 2020
Janus
Season 1 Episode 6
14 February 2020
