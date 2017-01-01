Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Ransom 2017 - 2019 season 1
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Filming locations
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Ransom
Seasons
Season 1
Ransom
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
1 January 2017
Production year
2017
Number of episodes
13
Runtime
13 hours 0 minute
Series rating
6.6
Rate
11
votes
6.7
IMDb
"Ransom" season 1 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
The Return
Season 1
Episode 1
1 January 2017
Grand Slam
Season 1
Episode 2
7 January 2017
The Box
Season 1
Episode 3
21 January 2017
Joe
Season 1
Episode 4
28 January 2017
The Enemy Within
Season 1
Episode 5
4 February 2017
Celina
Season 1
Episode 6
11 February 2017
Regeneration
Season 1
Episode 7
18 February 2017
Say What You Did
Season 1
Episode 8
25 February 2017
Girl on a Train
Season 1
Episode 9
4 March 2017
The Artist
Season 1
Episode 10
11 March 2017
The Castle
Season 1
Episode 11
25 March 2017
Refuge
Season 1
Episode 12
8 April 2017
Bulletproof
Season 1
Episode 13
15 April 2017
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree