Ransom 2017 - 2019 season 1

Ransom
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 1 January 2017
Production year 2017
Number of episodes 13
Runtime 13 hours 0 minute

Series rating

6.6
Rate 11 votes
6.7 IMDb

"Ransom" season 1 list of episodes.

The Return
Season 1 Episode 1
1 January 2017
Grand Slam
Season 1 Episode 2
7 January 2017
The Box
Season 1 Episode 3
21 January 2017
Joe
Season 1 Episode 4
28 January 2017
The Enemy Within
Season 1 Episode 5
4 February 2017
Celina
Season 1 Episode 6
11 February 2017
Regeneration
Season 1 Episode 7
18 February 2017
Say What You Did
Season 1 Episode 8
25 February 2017
Girl on a Train
Season 1 Episode 9
4 March 2017
The Artist
Season 1 Episode 10
11 March 2017
The Castle
Season 1 Episode 11
25 March 2017
Refuge
Season 1 Episode 12
8 April 2017
Bulletproof
Season 1 Episode 13
15 April 2017
