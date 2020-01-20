Menu
Die verlorene Tochter 2020, season 1
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
20 January 2020
Production year
2020
Number of episodes
6
Runtime
4 hours 30 minutes
Series rating
6.5
Rate
11
votes
6.6
IMDb
"Die verlorene Tochter" season 1 list of episodes.
Season 1
Geister
Season 1
Episode 1
20 January 2020
Zweifel
Season 1
Episode 2
20 January 2020
Lügen
Season 1
Episode 3
20 January 2020
Das Irrenhaus, das man Familie nennt
Season 1
Episode 4
20 January 2020
Die Wahrheit und nichts ...
Season 1
Episode 5
20 January 2020
Scherbenhaufen
Season 1
Episode 6
20 January 2020
