Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet

Die verlorene Tochter 2020, season 1

Die verlorene Tochter season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Die verlorene Tochter Seasons Season 1
Die verlorene Tochter
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 20 January 2020
Production year 2020
Number of episodes 6
Runtime 4 hours 30 minutes

Series rating

6.5
Rate 11 votes
6.6 IMDb

"Die verlorene Tochter" season 1 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Geister
Season 1 Episode 1
20 January 2020
Zweifel
Season 1 Episode 2
20 January 2020
Lügen
Season 1 Episode 3
20 January 2020
Das Irrenhaus, das man Familie nennt
Season 1 Episode 4
20 January 2020
Die Wahrheit und nichts ...
Season 1 Episode 5
20 January 2020
Scherbenhaufen
Season 1 Episode 6
20 January 2020
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more