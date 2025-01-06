Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
The Queen Who Crowns season 1
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
The Queen Who Crowns
16+
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
6 January 2025
Production year
2025
Number of episodes
12
Runtime
16 hours 0 minute
Series rating
0.0
Rate
2
votes
7.6
IMDb
Write review
"The Queen Who Crowns" season 1 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Episode 1
Season 1
Episode 1
6 January 2025
Episode 2
Season 1
Episode 2
7 January 2025
Episode 3
Season 1
Episode 3
13 January 2025
Episode 4
Season 1
Episode 4
14 January 2025
Episode 5
Season 1
Episode 5
20 January 2025
Episode 6
Season 1
Episode 6
21 January 2025
Episode 7
Season 1
Episode 7
27 January 2025
Episode 8
Season 1
Episode 8
28 January 2025
Episode 9
Season 1
Episode 9
3 February 2025
Episode 10
Season 1
Episode 10
4 February 2025
Episode 11
Season 1
Episode 11
10 February 2025
Episode 12
Season 1
Episode 12
11 February 2025
