Hey! Tonbo season 1 watch online
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Quotes
Hey! Tonbo
TV Shows
Hey! Tonbo
Seasons
Season 1
Hey! Tonbo
18+
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
6 April 2024
Production year
2024
Number of episodes
13
Runtime
5 hours 12 minutes
Series rating
6.9
Rate
13
votes
7.1
IMDb
"Hey! Tonbo" season 1 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Tonbo and the 3-Iron
Season 1
Episode 1
6 April 2024
The Secret of the 3-Iron
Season 1
Episode 2
13 April 2024
Wedges and Regrets
Season 1
Episode 3
20 April 2024
Sashimi Shot
Season 1
Episode 4
27 April 2024
This Isn't Real Golf
Season 1
Episode 5
4 May 2024
The Okinawan Rival
Season 1
Episode 6
11 May 2024
The Great Monotony
Season 1
Episode 7
18 May 2024
The Phantom Hole
Season 1
Episode 8
25 May 2024
Off to Akureki!
Season 1
Episode 9
1 June 2024
Criteria for a Famous Golf Hole
Season 1
Episode 10
8 June 2024
A Line Without an Answer
Season 1
Episode 11
15 June 2024
Straightforward Feelings
Season 1
Episode 12
22 June 2024
I'm Off!
Season 1
Episode 13
29 June 2024
