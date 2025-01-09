Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
On Call 2025, season 1
On Call
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
9 January 2025
Production year
2025
Number of episodes
8
Runtime
6 hours 40 minutes
Series rating
7.4
Rate
12
votes
7.5
IMDb
On Call List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Pilot
Season 1
Episode 1
9 January 2025
Laws Of The Universe
Season 1
Episode 2
9 January 2025
South Of Heaven
Season 1
Episode 3
9 January 2025
Unsung
Season 1
Episode 4
9 January 2025
Not Your Savior
Season 1
Episode 5
9 January 2025
L.A. Woman
Season 1
Episode 6
9 January 2025
War Machine
Season 1
Episode 7
9 January 2025
How The West Was Won
Season 1
Episode 8
9 January 2025
TV series release schedule
