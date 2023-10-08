Menu
The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You 2023, season 1

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You season 1 poster
Season premiere 8 October 2023
Production year 2023
Number of episodes 12
Runtime 4 hours 48 minutes

Series rating

7.1
Rate 15 votes
6.9 IMDb

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You List of episodes

The 2 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really Love You (98 to Go)
Season 1 Episode 1
8 October 2023
First Kiss
Season 1 Episode 2
15 October 2023
The Quiet Princess, the Knight, and the Samurai
Season 1 Episode 3
22 October 2023
Just When You Think It's a Hanky-Panky Episode
Season 1 Episode 4
29 October 2023
The Hyper-Efficient Girl
Season 1 Episode 5
5 November 2023
Everyone's Favorite: The Swimsuit Episode
Season 1 Episode 6
12 November 2023
Saying Hello to the Chemistry Girl
Season 1 Episode 7
19 November 2023
Kiss Zombie Panic
Season 1 Episode 8
26 November 2023
The Holy War of Love and Soul
Season 1 Episode 9
3 December 2023
Love Mission: Impossible
Season 1 Episode 10
10 December 2023
Even If It Kills Me
Season 1 Episode 11
17 December 2023
The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, REALLY Love You (94 to Go)
Season 1 Episode 12
24 December 2023
