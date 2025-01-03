Menu
Tasokare Hotel season 1 watch online

Tasokare Hotel season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Tasokare Hotel Seasons Season 1
Tasokare Hotel 18+
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 3 January 2025
Production year 2025
Number of episodes 12
Runtime 5 hours 0 minute

Series rating

6.5
Rate 12 votes
6.6 IMDb

"Tasokare Hotel" season 1 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Episode 1
Season 1 Episode 1
3 January 2025
Episode 2
Season 1 Episode 2
10 January 2025
Episode 3
Season 1 Episode 3
17 January 2025
Episode 4
Season 1 Episode 4
24 January 2025
Episode 5
Season 1 Episode 5
31 January 2025
Episode 6
Season 1 Episode 6
7 February 2025
Episode 7
Season 1 Episode 7
14 February 2025
Episode 8
Season 1 Episode 8
21 February 2025
Episode 9
Season 1 Episode 9
28 February 2025
Episode 10
Season 1 Episode 10
7 March 2025
Episode 11
Season 1 Episode 11
14 March 2025
Episode 12
Season 1 Episode 12
21 March 2025
