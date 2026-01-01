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WinterSydney homicide detective Eve Winter (Rebecca Gibney) solves tough, high profile cases with cool intelligence, fighting bureaucracts, criminals and plenty of advances - unwanted and wanted - to catch her prey.
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"WinterSydney homicide detective Eve Winter (Rebecca Gibney) solves tough, high profile cases with cool intelligence, fighting bureaucracts, criminals and plenty of advances - unwanted and wanted - to catch her prey." Photos
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