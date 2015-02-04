Menu
WinterSydney homicide detective Eve Winter (Rebecca Gibney) solves tough, high profile cases with cool intelligence, fighting bureaucracts, criminals and plenty of advances - unwanted and wanted - to catch her prey. 2015, season 1

Winter
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 4 February 2015
Production year 2015
Number of episodes 6
Runtime 6 hours 0 minute

7.3 IMDb
Season 1
Skeletons
Season 1 Episode 1
4 February 2015
Gone Girl
Season 1 Episode 2
11 February 2015
The Bridge
Season 1 Episode 3
18 February 2015
The Inside Man
Season 1 Episode 4
25 February 2015
Blow Up
Season 1 Episode 5
4 March 2015
Back to the Start
Season 1 Episode 6
11 March 2015
