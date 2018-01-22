Menu
Mosaic 2018, season 1

Mosaic 18+
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 22 January 2018
Production year 2018
Number of episodes 6
Runtime 4 hours 48 minutes

"Mosaic" season 1 list of episodes. TV series release schedule
Season 1
Meet Olivia Lake
Season 1 Episode 1
22 January 2018
Moving Forward, Not Back
Season 1 Episode 2
23 January 2018
Zebra-Itis
Season 1 Episode 3
24 January 2018
Ilsa from Finland
Season 1 Episode 4
25 January 2018
The Reckoning
Season 1 Episode 5
26 January 2018
Fact and Fiction
Season 1 Episode 6
26 January 2018
TV series release schedule
