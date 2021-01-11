Menu
The Pembrokeshire Murders 2021, season 1
The Pembrokeshire Murders
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
11 January 2021
Production year
2021
Number of episodes
3
Runtime
3 hours 0 minute
Series rating
6.9
Rate
13
votes
7.1
IMDb
"The Pembrokeshire Murders" season 1 list of episodes.
Season 1
Episode 1
Season 1
Episode 1
11 January 2021
Episode 2
Season 1
Episode 2
12 January 2021
Episode 3
Season 1
Episode 3
13 January 2021
