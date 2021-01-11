Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet

The Pembrokeshire Murders 2021, season 1

The Pembrokeshire Murders season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Pembrokeshire Murders Seasons Season 1
The Pembrokeshire Murders
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 11 January 2021
Production year 2021
Number of episodes 3
Runtime 3 hours 0 minute

Series rating

6.9
Rate 13 votes
7.1 IMDb

"The Pembrokeshire Murders" season 1 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Episode 1
Season 1 Episode 1
11 January 2021
Episode 2
Season 1 Episode 2
12 January 2021
Episode 3
Season 1 Episode 3
13 January 2021
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more