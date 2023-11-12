Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Pinocchio and Friends season 2 watch online
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Pinocchio and Friends
Seasons
Season 2
Pinocchio and Friends
6+
Original title
Season 2
Title
Сезон 2
Season premiere
12 November 2023
Production year
2023
Number of episodes
26
Runtime
5 hours 12 minutes
Series rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
5.2
IMDb
Write review
"Pinocchio and Friends" season 2 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Captain Pinocchio
Season 2
Episode 1
12 November 2023
The first day of school
Season 2
Episode 2
12 November 2023
The return of the witch
Season 2
Episode 3
12 November 2023
Actors for a day
Season 2
Episode 4
12 November 2023
The top secret club
Season 2
Episode 5
12 November 2023
Pirate School
Season 2
Episode 6
12 November 2023
The music competition
Season 2
Episode 7
12 November 2023
A special crew
Season 2
Episode 8
12 November 2023
Tantrums of stars
Season 2
Episode 9
12 November 2023
The house of mystery
Season 2
Episode 10
12 November 2023
A fairy like mother
Season 2
Episode 11
12 November 2023
The animal friend
Season 2
Episode 12
12 November 2023
The true story of the Cat and the Fox
Season 2
Episode 13
12 November 2023
A Visit From Mum
Season 2
Episode 14
29 April 2024
The Wrong Spell
Season 2
Episode 15
29 April 2024
Super Pinocchio
Season 2
Episode 16
29 April 2024
The Mysterious Box
Season 2
Episode 17
29 April 2024
The Missing Sandwich
Season 2
Episode 18
29 April 2024
The pizza of dreams
Season 2
Episode 19
29 April 2024
Pinocchio photographer
Season 2
Episode 20
29 April 2024
One, two, three, Nora!
Season 2
Episode 21
29 April 2024
Freeda and Badbeard's treasure
Season 2
Episode 22
29 April 2024
Pinocchio class leader
Season 2
Episode 23
29 April 2024
Santa Claus for a day
Season 2
Episode 24
29 April 2024
Fire Eater Heart of Gold
Season 2
Episode 25
29 April 2024
Forced holidays
Season 2
Episode 26
29 April 2024
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree