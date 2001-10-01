Menu
Beastmaster 1999 - 2002, season 3

Season premiere 1 October 2001
Production year 2001
Number of episodes 22
Runtime 15 hours 46 minutes

Series rating

6.1
Rate 13 votes
6.2 IMDb

"Beastmaster" season 3 list of episodes.

Legend Reborn
Season 3 Episode 1
1 October 2001
Crystal Ark
Season 3 Episode 2
8 October 2001
Chosen One
Season 3 Episode 3
15 October 2001
Veil of Death
Season 3 Episode 4
22 October 2001
Prize
Season 3 Episode 5
29 October 2001
Tiger Tiger
Season 3 Episode 6
5 November 2001
Slayer's Return
Season 3 Episode 7
12 November 2001
Destiny
Season 3 Episode 8
19 November 2001
Serpent's Kiss
Season 3 Episode 9
26 November 2001
Dispossessed
Season 3 Episode 10
14 January 2002
Turning Point
Season 3 Episode 11
21 January 2002
The Hunter
Season 3 Episode 12
28 January 2002
Turned to Stone
Season 3 Episode 13
4 February 2002
The Choice
Season 3 Episode 14
11 February 2002
Sisters
Season 3 Episode 15
18 February 2002
The Alliance
Season 3 Episode 16
25 February 2002
The Trial
Season 3 Episode 17
8 April 2002
The Devil You Know
Season 3 Episode 18
15 April 2002
Double Edged
Season 3 Episode 19
22 April 2002
Rites of Passage
Season 3 Episode 20
29 April 2002
End Game
Season 3 Episode 21
6 May 2002
A New Dawn
Season 3 Episode 22
13 May 2002
