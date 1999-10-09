Menu
Beastmaster 1999 - 2002 season 1
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Quotes
Filming locations
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Beastmaster
Seasons
Season 1
Beastmaster
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
9 October 1999
Production year
1999
Number of episodes
22
Runtime
15 hours 46 minutes
Series rating
6.1
Rate
13
votes
6.2
IMDb
"Beastmaster" season 1 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
The Legend Continues
Season 1
Episode 1
9 October 1999
Obsession
Season 1
Episode 2
16 October 1999
The Island
Season 1
Episode 3
23 October 1999
A Simple Truth
Season 1
Episode 4
30 October 1999
Amazons
Season 1
Episode 5
6 November 1999
The Demon Curupira
Season 1
Episode 6
13 November 1999
The Umpatra
Season 1
Episode 7
20 November 1999
The Last Unicorns
Season 1
Episode 8
27 November 1999
Circle of Life
Season 1
Episode 9
4 December 1999
Riddle of the Nymph
Season 1
Episode 10
15 January 2000
Valhalla
Season 1
Episode 11
22 January 2000
The Slayer
Season 1
Episode 12
29 January 2000
The Minotaur
Season 1
Episode 13
5 February 2000
The Guardian
Season 1
Episode 14
12 February 2000
The Chameleon
Season 1
Episode 15
19 February 2000
A Devil's Deal
Season 1
Episode 16
26 February 2000
Слезы моря
Season 1
Episode 17
4 March 2000
The Burning Forest
Season 1
Episode 18
22 April 2000
The Golden Phoenix
Season 1
Episode 19
29 April 2000
Gemini
Season 1
Episode 20
6 May 2000
Rescue
Season 1
Episode 21
13 May 2000
Revelations
Season 1
Episode 22
20 May 2000
TV series release schedule
