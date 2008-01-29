Menu
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Filming locations
Q&A
Il Commissario Rex
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
29 January 2008
Production year
2008
Number of episodes
8
Runtime
5 hours 52 minutes
Series rating
6.3
Rate
13
votes
6.5
IMDb
"Il Commissario Rex" season 1 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Episode 1
Season 1
Episode 1
29 January 2008
Episode 2
Season 1
Episode 2
29 January 2008
Episode 3
Season 1
Episode 3
29 January 2008
Episode 4
Season 1
Episode 4
29 January 2008
Episode 5
Season 1
Episode 5
29 January 2008
Episode 6
Season 1
Episode 6
29 January 2008
Episode 7
Season 1
Episode 7
29 January 2008
Episode 8
Season 1
Episode 8
29 January 2008
