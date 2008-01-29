Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet

Il Commissario Rex season 1 watch online

Il Commissario Rex season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Il Commissario Rex Seasons Season 1
Il Commissario Rex
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 29 January 2008
Production year 2008
Number of episodes 8
Runtime 5 hours 52 minutes

Series rating

6.3
Rate 13 votes
6.5 IMDb

"Il Commissario Rex" season 1 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Episode 1
Season 1 Episode 1
29 January 2008
Episode 2
Season 1 Episode 2
29 January 2008
Episode 3
Season 1 Episode 3
29 January 2008
Episode 4
Season 1 Episode 4
29 January 2008
Episode 5
Season 1 Episode 5
29 January 2008
Episode 6
Season 1 Episode 6
29 January 2008
Episode 7
Season 1 Episode 7
29 January 2008
Episode 8
Season 1 Episode 8
29 January 2008
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more