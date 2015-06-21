Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Black Work 2015, season 1
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Filming locations
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Black Work
Seasons
Season 1
Black Work
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
21 June 2015
Production year
2015
Number of episodes
3
Runtime
3 hours 0 minute
Series rating
6.4
Rate
13
votes
6.7
IMDb
"Black Work" season 1 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Episode 1
Season 1
Episode 1
21 June 2015
Episode 2
Season 1
Episode 2
28 June 2015
Episode 3
Season 1
Episode 3
5 July 2015
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree