Cold Case 2003 - 2010, season 7

Cold Case season 7 poster
Cold Case
Original title Season 7
Title Сезон 7
Season premiere 27 September 2009
Production year 2009
Number of episodes 22
Runtime 15 hours 46 minutes

Series rating

7.5
Rate 11 votes
7.7 IMDb

"Cold Case" season 7 list of episodes.

The Crossing
Season 7 Episode 1
27 September 2009
Hoodrats
Season 7 Episode 2
4 October 2009
Jurisprudence
Season 7 Episode 3
11 October 2009
Soul
Season 7 Episode 4
25 October 2009
WASP
Season 7 Episode 5
1 November 2009
Dead Heat
Season 7 Episode 6
8 November 2009
Read Between the Lines
Season 7 Episode 7
15 November 2009
Chinatown
Season 7 Episode 8
22 November 2009
Forensics
Season 7 Episode 9
6 December 2009
Iced
Season 7 Episode 10
13 December 2009
The Good Soldier
Season 7 Episode 11
10 January 2010
The Runaway Bunny
Season 7 Episode 12
17 January 2010
Bombers
Season 7 Episode 13
14 February 2010
Metamorphosis
Season 7 Episode 14
21 February 2010
Two Weddings
Season 7 Episode 15
28 February 2010
One Fall
Season 7 Episode 16
14 March 2010
Flashover
Season 7 Episode 17
21 March 2010
The Last Drive-In
Season 7 Episode 18
28 March 2010
Bullet
Season 7 Episode 19
4 April 2010
Free Love
Season 7 Episode 20
11 April 2010
Almost Paradise
Season 7 Episode 21
2 May 2010
Shattered
Season 7 Episode 22
2 May 2010
