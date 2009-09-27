Menu
Cold Case 2003 - 2010, season 7
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Quotes
Filming locations
Cold Case
Original title
Season 7
Title
Сезон 7
Season premiere
27 September 2009
Production year
2009
Number of episodes
22
Runtime
15 hours 46 minutes
Series rating
7.5
Rate
11
votes
7.7
IMDb
"Cold Case" season 7 list of episodes.
The Crossing
Season 7
Episode 1
27 September 2009
Hoodrats
Season 7
Episode 2
4 October 2009
Jurisprudence
Season 7
Episode 3
11 October 2009
Soul
Season 7
Episode 4
25 October 2009
WASP
Season 7
Episode 5
1 November 2009
Dead Heat
Season 7
Episode 6
8 November 2009
Read Between the Lines
Season 7
Episode 7
15 November 2009
Chinatown
Season 7
Episode 8
22 November 2009
Forensics
Season 7
Episode 9
6 December 2009
Iced
Season 7
Episode 10
13 December 2009
The Good Soldier
Season 7
Episode 11
10 January 2010
The Runaway Bunny
Season 7
Episode 12
17 January 2010
Bombers
Season 7
Episode 13
14 February 2010
Metamorphosis
Season 7
Episode 14
21 February 2010
Two Weddings
Season 7
Episode 15
28 February 2010
One Fall
Season 7
Episode 16
14 March 2010
Flashover
Season 7
Episode 17
21 March 2010
The Last Drive-In
Season 7
Episode 18
28 March 2010
Bullet
Season 7
Episode 19
4 April 2010
Free Love
Season 7
Episode 20
11 April 2010
Almost Paradise
Season 7
Episode 21
2 May 2010
Shattered
Season 7
Episode 22
2 May 2010
