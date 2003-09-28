Menu
Cold Case 2003 - 2010 season 1

Season premiere 28 September 2003
Production year 2003
Number of episodes 23
Runtime 16 hours 29 minutes

Look Again
Season 1 Episode 1
28 September 2003
Gleen
Season 1 Episode 2
5 October 2003
Our Boy is Back
Season 1 Episode 3
12 October 2003
Churchgoing People
Season 1 Episode 4
19 October 2003
The Runner
Season 1 Episode 5
26 October 2003
Love Conquers Al
Season 1 Episode 6
9 November 2003
A Time to Hate
Season 1 Episode 7
16 November 2003
Fly Away
Season 1 Episode 8
30 November 2003
Sherry Darlin'
Season 1 Episode 9
7 December 2003
The Hitchhiker
Season 1 Episode 10
21 December 2003
Hubris
Season 1 Episode 11
11 January 2004
Glued
Season 1 Episode 12
18 January 2004
The Letter
Season 1 Episode 13
25 January 2004
Boy in the Box
Season 1 Episode 14
15 February 2004
Disco Inferno
Season 1 Episode 15
22 February 2004
Volunteers
Season 1 Episode 16
7 March 2004
The Lost Soul of Herman Lester
Season 1 Episode 17
14 March 2004
Resolutions
Season 1 Episode 18
28 March 2004
Late Returns
Season 1 Episode 19
4 April 2004
Greed
Season 1 Episode 20
18 April 2004
Maternal Instincts
Season 1 Episode 21
25 April 2004
The Plan
Season 1 Episode 22
2 May 2004
Lover's Lane
Season 1 Episode 23
23 May 2004
