Cold Case 2003 - 2010 season 1
Cold Case
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
28 September 2003
Production year
2003
Number of episodes
23
Runtime
16 hours 29 minutes
Series rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
7.6
IMDb
Write review
"Cold Case" season 1 list of episodes.
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Season 7
Look Again
Season 1
Episode 1
28 September 2003
Gleen
Season 1
Episode 2
5 October 2003
Our Boy is Back
Season 1
Episode 3
12 October 2003
Churchgoing People
Season 1
Episode 4
19 October 2003
The Runner
Season 1
Episode 5
26 October 2003
Love Conquers Al
Season 1
Episode 6
9 November 2003
A Time to Hate
Season 1
Episode 7
16 November 2003
Fly Away
Season 1
Episode 8
30 November 2003
Sherry Darlin'
Season 1
Episode 9
7 December 2003
The Hitchhiker
Season 1
Episode 10
21 December 2003
Hubris
Season 1
Episode 11
11 January 2004
Glued
Season 1
Episode 12
18 January 2004
The Letter
Season 1
Episode 13
25 January 2004
Boy in the Box
Season 1
Episode 14
15 February 2004
Disco Inferno
Season 1
Episode 15
22 February 2004
Volunteers
Season 1
Episode 16
7 March 2004
The Lost Soul of Herman Lester
Season 1
Episode 17
14 March 2004
Resolutions
Season 1
Episode 18
28 March 2004
Late Returns
Season 1
Episode 19
4 April 2004
Greed
Season 1
Episode 20
18 April 2004
Maternal Instincts
Season 1
Episode 21
25 April 2004
The Plan
Season 1
Episode 22
2 May 2004
Lover's Lane
Season 1
Episode 23
23 May 2004
