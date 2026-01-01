Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet

Murder, She Wrote 1984 - 1996 season 9

Murder, She Wrote season 9 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Murder, She Wrote Seasons Season 9
Murder, She Wrote 12+
Original title Season 9
Title Сезон 9
Season premiere 20 September 1992
Production year 1992
Number of episodes 22
Runtime 16 hours 30 minutes

Series rating

7.2
Rate 12 votes
7.3 IMDb

"Murder, She Wrote" season 9 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Season 7
Season 8
Season 9
Season 10
Season 11
Season 12
Murder in Milan
Season 9 Episode 1
20 September 1992
Family Secrets
Season 9 Episode 2
27 September 1992
The Mole
Season 9 Episode 3
4 October 1992
The Wind Around the Tower
Season 9 Episode 4
1 November 1992
The Dead File
Season 9 Episode 5
15 November 1992
Night of the Coyote
Season 9 Episode 6
22 November 1992
Sugar & Spice, Malice & Vice
Season 9 Episode 7
29 November 1992
The Classic Murder
Season 9 Episode 8
6 December 1992
A Christmas Secret
Season 9 Episode 9
13 December 1992
The Sound of Murder
Season 9 Episode 10
3 January 1993
Final Curtain
Season 9 Episode 11
10 January 1993
Double Jeopardy
Season 9 Episode 12
17 January 1993
Dead Eye
Season 9 Episode 13
7 February 1993
Killer Radio
Season 9 Episode 14
14 February 1993
The Petrified Florist
Season 9 Episode 15
21 February 1993
Threshold of Fear
Season 9 Episode 16
28 February 1993
The Big Kill
Season 9 Episode 17
7 March 1993
Dead to Rights
Season 9 Episode 18
21 March 1993
Lone Witness
Season 9 Episode 19
4 April 1993
Ship of Thieves
Season 9 Episode 20
2 May 1993
The Survivor
Season 9 Episode 21
9 May 1993
Love's Deadly Desire
Season 9 Episode 22
16 May 1993
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more