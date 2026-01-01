Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Murder, She Wrote 1984 - 1996 season 9
Murder, She Wrote
12+
Original title
Season 9
Title
Сезон 9
Season premiere
20 September 1992
Production year
1992
Number of episodes
22
Runtime
16 hours 30 minutes
Series rating
7.2
Rate
12
votes
7.3
IMDb
"Murder, She Wrote" season 9 list of episodes.
Murder in Milan
Season 9
Episode 1
20 September 1992
Family Secrets
Season 9
Episode 2
27 September 1992
The Mole
Season 9
Episode 3
4 October 1992
The Wind Around the Tower
Season 9
Episode 4
1 November 1992
The Dead File
Season 9
Episode 5
15 November 1992
Night of the Coyote
Season 9
Episode 6
22 November 1992
Sugar & Spice, Malice & Vice
Season 9
Episode 7
29 November 1992
The Classic Murder
Season 9
Episode 8
6 December 1992
A Christmas Secret
Season 9
Episode 9
13 December 1992
The Sound of Murder
Season 9
Episode 10
3 January 1993
Final Curtain
Season 9
Episode 11
10 January 1993
Double Jeopardy
Season 9
Episode 12
17 January 1993
Dead Eye
Season 9
Episode 13
7 February 1993
Killer Radio
Season 9
Episode 14
14 February 1993
The Petrified Florist
Season 9
Episode 15
21 February 1993
Threshold of Fear
Season 9
Episode 16
28 February 1993
The Big Kill
Season 9
Episode 17
7 March 1993
Dead to Rights
Season 9
Episode 18
21 March 1993
Lone Witness
Season 9
Episode 19
4 April 1993
Ship of Thieves
Season 9
Episode 20
2 May 1993
The Survivor
Season 9
Episode 21
9 May 1993
Love's Deadly Desire
Season 9
Episode 22
16 May 1993
