Murder, She Wrote 1984 - 1996 season 7
12+
Original title
Season 7
Title
Сезон 7
Season premiere
16 September 1990
Production year
1990
Number of episodes
22
Runtime
16 hours 30 minutes
Series rating
7.0
12
votes
7.3
IMDb
"Murder, She Wrote" season 7 list of episodes.
Trials & Tribulations
Season 7
Episode 1
16 September 1990
Deadly Misunderstanding
Season 7
Episode 2
23 September 1990
See You in Court, Baby
Season 7
Episode 3
30 September 1990
Hannigan's Wake
Season 7
Episode 4
28 October 1990
The Family Jewels
Season 7
Episode 5
4 November 1990
A Body to Die For
Season 7
Episode 6
11 November 1990
The Return of Preston Giles
Season 7
Episode 7
18 November 1990
The Great Twain Robbery
Season 7
Episode 8
25 November 1990
Ballad for a Blue Lady
Season 7
Episode 9
2 December 1990
Murder in F Sharp
Season 7
Episode 10
16 December 1990
Family Doctor
Season 7
Episode 11
6 January 1991
Suspicion of Murder
Season 7
Episode 12
20 January 1991
Moving Violation
Season 7
Episode 13
3 February 1991
Who Killed J.B. Fletcher?
Season 7
Episode 14
10 February 1991
The Taxman Cometh
Season 7
Episode 15
17 February 1991
From the Horse's Mouth
Season 7
Episode 16
24 February 1991
The Prodigal Father
Season 7
Episode 17
10 March 1991
Where Have You Gone, Billy Boy?
Season 7
Episode 18
17 March 1991
Thursday's Child
Season 7
Episode 19
7 April 1991
Murder, Plain & Simple
Season 7
Episode 20
28 April 1991
Tainted Lady
Season 7
Episode 21
5 May 1991
The Skinny According to Nick Cullhane
Season 7
Episode 22
12 May 1991
