Murder, She Wrote 1984 - 1996 season 5
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Quotes
Season 5
Murder, She Wrote
12+
Original title
Season 5
Title
Сезон 5
Season premiere
23 October 1988
Production year
1988
Number of episodes
22
Runtime
16 hours 30 minutes
Series rating
7.0
Rate
12
votes
7.3
IMDb
"Murder, She Wrote" season 5 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
J.B.. as in Jailbird
Season 5
Episode 1
23 October 1988
A Little Night Work
Season 5
Episode 2
30 October 1988
Mr. Penroy's Vacation
Season 5
Episode 3
6 November 1988
Snow White, Blood Red
Season 5
Episode 4
13 November 1988
Coal Miner's Slaughter
Season 5
Episode 5
20 November 1988
Wearing of the Green
Season 5
Episode 6
27 November 1988
The Last Flight of the Dixie Damsel
Season 5
Episode 7
18 December 1988
Prediction: Murder
Season 5
Episode 8
1 January 1989
Something Borrowed, Someone Blue
Season 5
Episode 9
8 January 1989
Weave a Tangled Web
Season 5
Episode 10
15 January 1989
The Search for Peter Kerry
Season 5
Episode 11
5 February 1989
Smooth Operators
Season 5
Episode 12
12 February 1989
Fire Burn, Cauldron Bubble
Season 5
Episode 13
19 February 1989
From Russia ... with Blood
Season 5
Episode 14
26 February 1989
Alma Murder
Season 5
Episode 15
12 March 1989
Truck Stop
Season 5
Episode 16
2 April 1989
The Sins of Castle Cove
Season 5
Episode 17
9 April 1989
Trevor Hudson's Legacy
Season 5
Episode 18
16 April 1989
Double Exposure
Season 5
Episode 19
30 April 1989
Three Strikes, You're Out
Season 5
Episode 20
7 May 1989
Mirror, Mirror, On the Wall (1)
Season 5
Episode 21
14 May 1989
Mirror, Mirror, On the Wall (2)
Season 5
Episode 22
21 May 1989
