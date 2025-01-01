Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet

Murder, She Wrote 1984 - 1996 season 4

Murder, She Wrote season 4 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Murder, She Wrote Seasons Season 4

Murder, She Wrote 12+
Original title Season 4
Title Сезон 4
Season premiere 20 September 1987
Production year 1987
Number of episodes 22
Runtime 16 hours 30 minutes

Series rating

7.0
Rate 12 votes
7.3 IMDb
"Murder, She Wrote" season 4 list of episodes. TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Season 7
Season 8
Season 9
Season 10
Season 11
Season 12
A Fashionable Way to Die
Season 4 Episode 1
20 September 1987
When Thieves Fall Out
Season 4 Episode 2
27 September 1987
Witness for the Defense
Season 4 Episode 3
4 October 1987
Old Habits Die Hard
Season 4 Episode 4
11 October 1987
The Way to Dusty Death
Season 4 Episode 5
25 October 1987
It Runs in the Family
Season 4 Episode 6
1 November 1987
If It's Thursday, It Must Be Beverly
Season 4 Episode 7
8 November 1987
Steal Me a Story
Season 4 Episode 8
15 November 1987
Trouble in Eden
Season 4 Episode 9
22 November 1987
Indian Giver
Season 4 Episode 10
29 November 1987
Doom with a View
Season 4 Episode 11
13 December 1987
Who Threw the Barbitals in Mrs. Fletcher's Chowder?
Season 4 Episode 12
3 January 1988
Harbinger of Death
Season 4 Episode 13
24 January 1988
Curse of the Daanau
Season 4 Episode 14
7 February 1988
Mourning Among the Wisterias
Season 4 Episode 15
14 February 1988
Murder Through the Looking Glass
Season 4 Episode 16
21 February 1988
A Very Good Year for Murder
Season 4 Episode 17
28 February 1988
Benedict Arnold Slipped Here
Season 4 Episode 18
13 March 1988
Just Another Fish Story
Season 4 Episode 19
27 March 1988
Showdown in Saskatchewan
Season 4 Episode 20
10 April 1988
Deadpan
Season 4 Episode 21
1 May 1988
The Body Politic
Season 4 Episode 22
8 May 1988
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more