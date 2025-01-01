Menu
Murder, She Wrote 1984 - 1996 season 4
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Quotes
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Murder, She Wrote
Seasons
Season 4
Murder, She Wrote
12+
Original title
Season 4
Title
Сезон 4
Season premiere
20 September 1987
Production year
1987
Number of episodes
22
Runtime
16 hours 30 minutes
Series rating
7.0
Rate
12
votes
7.3
IMDb
"Murder, She Wrote" season 4 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Season 7
Season 8
Season 9
Season 10
Season 11
Season 12
A Fashionable Way to Die
Season 4
Episode 1
20 September 1987
When Thieves Fall Out
Season 4
Episode 2
27 September 1987
Witness for the Defense
Season 4
Episode 3
4 October 1987
Old Habits Die Hard
Season 4
Episode 4
11 October 1987
The Way to Dusty Death
Season 4
Episode 5
25 October 1987
It Runs in the Family
Season 4
Episode 6
1 November 1987
If It's Thursday, It Must Be Beverly
Season 4
Episode 7
8 November 1987
Steal Me a Story
Season 4
Episode 8
15 November 1987
Trouble in Eden
Season 4
Episode 9
22 November 1987
Indian Giver
Season 4
Episode 10
29 November 1987
Doom with a View
Season 4
Episode 11
13 December 1987
Who Threw the Barbitals in Mrs. Fletcher's Chowder?
Season 4
Episode 12
3 January 1988
Harbinger of Death
Season 4
Episode 13
24 January 1988
Curse of the Daanau
Season 4
Episode 14
7 February 1988
Mourning Among the Wisterias
Season 4
Episode 15
14 February 1988
Murder Through the Looking Glass
Season 4
Episode 16
21 February 1988
A Very Good Year for Murder
Season 4
Episode 17
28 February 1988
Benedict Arnold Slipped Here
Season 4
Episode 18
13 March 1988
Just Another Fish Story
Season 4
Episode 19
27 March 1988
Showdown in Saskatchewan
Season 4
Episode 20
10 April 1988
Deadpan
Season 4
Episode 21
1 May 1988
The Body Politic
Season 4
Episode 22
8 May 1988
TV series release schedule
