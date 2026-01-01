Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Murder, She Wrote 1984 - 1996 season 2
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Murder, She Wrote
Seasons
Season 2
Murder, She Wrote
12+
Original title
Season 2
Title
Сезон 2
Season premiere
29 September 1985
Production year
1985
Number of episodes
22
Runtime
16 hours 30 minutes
Series rating
7.2
Rate
12
votes
7.3
IMDb
"Murder, She Wrote" season 2 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Season 7
Season 8
Season 9
Season 10
Season 11
Season 12
Widow, Weep for Me
Season 2
Episode 1
29 September 1985
Joshua Peabody Died Here ... Possibly
Season 2
Episode 2
6 October 1985
Murder in the Afternoon
Season 2
Episode 3
13 October 1985
School for Scandal
Season 2
Episode 4
20 October 1985
Sing a Song of Murder
Season 2
Episode 5
27 October 1985
Reflections of the Mind
Season 2
Episode 6
3 November 1985
A Lady in the Lake
Season 2
Episode 7
10 November 1985
Dead Heat
Season 2
Episode 8
24 November 1985
Jessica Behind Bars
Season 2
Episode 9
1 December 1985
Sticks and Stones
Season 2
Episode 10
15 December 1985
Murder Digs Deep
Season 2
Episode 11
29 December 1985
Murder by Appointment Only
Season 2
Episode 12
5 January 1986
Trial by Error
Season 2
Episode 13
12 January 1986
Keep the Home Fries Burning
Season 2
Episode 14
19 January 1986
Powder Keg
Season 2
Episode 15
9 February 1986
Murder in the Electric Cathedral
Season 2
Episode 16
16 February 1986
One Good Bid Deserves a Murder
Season 2
Episode 17
23 February 1986
If a Body Meet a Body
Season 2
Episode 18
9 March 1986
Christopher Bundy -- Died on Sunday
Season 2
Episode 19
30 March 1986
Menace, Anyone?
Season 2
Episode 20
6 April 1986
The Perfect Foil
Season 2
Episode 21
13 April 1986
If the Frame Fits
Season 2
Episode 22
18 May 1986
TV series release schedule
