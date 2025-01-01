Menu
Murder, She Wrote 1984 - 1996 season 10

Season premiere 12 September 1993
Production year 1993
Number of episodes 21
Runtime 15 hours 45 minutes

A Death in Hong Kong
Season 10 Episode 1
12 September 1993
For Whom the Ball Tolls
Season 10 Episode 2
26 September 1993
The Legacy of Borbey House
Season 10 Episode 3
3 October 1993
The Phantom Killer
Season 10 Episode 4
24 October 1993
A Virtual Murder
Season 10 Episode 5
31 October 1993
Bloodlines
Season 10 Episode 6
7 November 1993
A Killing in Cork
Season 10 Episode 7
21 November 1993
Love and Hate in Cabot Cove
Season 10 Episode 8
28 November 1993
Murder at a Discount
Season 10 Episode 9
5 December 1993
Murder in White
Season 10 Episode 10
19 December 1993
Northern Explosion
Season 10 Episode 11
2 January 1994
Proof in the Pudding
Season 10 Episode 12
9 January 1994
Portrait of Death
Season 10 Episode 13
16 January 1994
Deadly Assets
Season 10 Episode 14
23 January 1994
Murder on the Thirtieth Floor
Season 10 Episode 15
6 February 1994
Time to Die
Season 10 Episode 16
6 March 1994
The Dying Game
Season 10 Episode 17
13 March 1994
The Trouble with Seth
Season 10 Episode 18
27 March 1994
Roadkill
Season 10 Episode 19
1 May 1994
A Murderous Muse
Season 10 Episode 20
15 May 1994
Wheel of Death
Season 10 Episode 21
22 May 1994
