Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight 2025, season 1
Seasons
Season 1
Astérix & Obélix: Le combat des chefs
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
30 April 2025
Production year
2025
Number of episodes
5
Runtime
2 hours 55 minutes
Series rating
7.5
Rate
12
votes
7.9
IMDb
"Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight " season 1 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Episode 1
Season 1
Episode 1
30 April 2025
Épisode 2
Season 1
Episode 2
30 April 2025
Épisode 3
Season 1
Episode 3
30 April 2025
Épisode 4
Season 1
Episode 4
30 April 2025
Épisode 5
Season 1
Episode 5
30 April 2025
