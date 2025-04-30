Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet

Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight 2025, season 1

Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight Seasons Season 1

Astérix & Obélix: Le combat des chefs
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 30 April 2025
Production year 2025
Number of episodes 5
Runtime 2 hours 55 minutes

Series rating

7.5
Rate 12 votes
7.9 IMDb
"Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight " season 1 list of episodes. TV series release schedule
Season 1
Episode 1
Season 1 Episode 1
30 April 2025
Épisode 2
Season 1 Episode 2
30 April 2025
Épisode 3
Season 1 Episode 3
30 April 2025
Épisode 4
Season 1 Episode 4
30 April 2025
Épisode 5
Season 1 Episode 5
30 April 2025
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more