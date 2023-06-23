Menu
Russian
Senda Prohibida 2023, season 1

Senda Prohibida season 1 poster
Senda Prohibida 18+
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 23 June 2023
Production year 2023
Number of episodes 7
Runtime 3 hours 58 minutes

5.7
6.3 IMDb
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
El destino tiene mil ojos
Season 1 Episode 1
23 June 2023
Bodas de agua
Season 1 Episode 2
23 June 2023
Mentiras que matan
Season 1 Episode 3
23 June 2023
De mi pasado preguntas todo
Season 1 Episode 4
23 June 2023
Lazos de sangre
Season 1 Episode 5
23 June 2023
Sortilegio de amor
Season 1 Episode 6
23 June 2023
Perfidia
Season 1 Episode 7
23 June 2023
