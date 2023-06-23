Menu
Senda Prohibida 2023, season 1
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Season 1
Senda Prohibida
18+
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
23 June 2023
Production year
2023
Number of episodes
7
Runtime
3 hours 58 minutes
Series rating
5.7
Rate
14
votes
6.3
IMDb
Senda Prohibida List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
El destino tiene mil ojos
Season 1
Episode 1
23 June 2023
Bodas de agua
Season 1
Episode 2
23 June 2023
Mentiras que matan
Season 1
Episode 3
23 June 2023
De mi pasado preguntas todo
Season 1
Episode 4
23 June 2023
Lazos de sangre
Season 1
Episode 5
23 June 2023
Sortilegio de amor
Season 1
Episode 6
23 June 2023
Perfidia
Season 1
Episode 7
23 June 2023
