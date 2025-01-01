Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha TV Shows Veronica Mars Quotes

Veronica Mars quotes

Veronica Look at you, all helpful.
Logan Hey, your peskiness being unleashed on Conner brings me joy. Annoy, tiny blonde one, annoy like the wind!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dick Casablancas [after Logan and Veronica walk into his house and all of his friends yell "surprise!"] Dude, what the hell are you doing? Please tell me this is like some reality show called "My Skank."
Logan Goodbye, Dick.
Dick Casablancas What?
Logan Get out of my house. You have a problem with Veronica you leave. Actually you have a problem with Veronica, you're pretty much dead to me so just like evaporate or something, I don't know... That's kind of a general invitation. You don't like my girlfriend then... just start heading towards the rectangle with the knob.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Van Clemmons Mr. Echolls, I was wondering if I could have a word?
Logan Anthropomorphic. All yours, big guy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lamb [reading $100 bill] Veronica Mars is... smarter than me...
Veronica Oh, you stop it!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Logan F.Y.I.? If cuddling is the best part, he didn't do it right.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Keith So how was your date?
Veronica Oh, you know. Lousy conversation, but the sex was fantastic!
Keith That's not funny.
Veronica I don't know. I'm pretty sure it was.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Veronica is trying to change a flat tire]
Troy Flat?
Veronica Just as God made me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Veronica Got any enemies you know about?
Wallace Well, there's the Klan.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Veronica I just don't want you to get your hopes up.
Logan I'm not paying you to worry about my health, I'm paying you to follow leads.
Veronica I wasn't aware you were paying me.
Logan This isn't a favor. It's a job you know. We're not exchanging friendship bracelets.
Veronica I'll stop braiding.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cliff McCormack [to Logan] My name is Cliff, and I'll be your, "If you cannot afford an attorney" attorney.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Veronica I know I'm late. Sorry honey.
[gives Logan a peck on the cheek, whispers in his ear]
Veronica So I talked to this guy on the phone, let me handle it, he's a bit prickly.
[they approach the desk]
Desk Manager May I help you?
Veronica You may. My fiancee and I are looking for a honeymoon suite.
Desk Manager Oh how wonderful. These are our more affordable packages. The rooms run $350 for courtyard and $450 for full. On the weekends of course it's a two night minimum.
Veronica Of course. Here's a little bit more what I had in mind.
[Veronica brings out a big wedding planner book and starts to flip through it as she shows off a big diamond ring]
Logan [playing along] Wow, sugar puss, you've certainly been a busy little bee.
[Veronica and Logan share a fake laugh]
Logan Oh, she's a keeper.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Wallace My mom thinks I'm staying at Norman's house.
Veronica Who's Norman?
Wallace Norman is my imaginary, straight-A, Eagle Scout, mama's boy friend.
Veronica He sounds boring for an imaginary friend.
Wallace Mom seems to like him.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Veronica It's all fun and games till one of you gets my foot up your ass.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Meg You believe me, right?
Veronica You are the last good person here at Neptune High. I believe cartoon birds braided your hair this morning.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Veronica [voiceover] Tragedy blows through your life like a tornado, uprooting everything. Creating chaos. You wait for the dust to settle and then you choose. You can live in the wreckage and pretend it's still the mansion you remember. Or you can crawl from the rubble and slowly rebuild.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jackson Douglas I hear you do detective stuff for people.
Veronica I do favors for friends.
Jackson Douglas I can pay.
Veronica Sit down, friend.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Logan [to Weevil] If you're asking me to the prom again, the answer's still "no".
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Veronica [surprising the Tritons with a camera] Hi, everyone! Say "repressed homosexuality"!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Logan [standing in front of Veronica's car] Do you have any idea what your little joke cost me?
Veronica Well, I'm pretty sure you won't be getting your bong back.
Logan [smashes Veronica's headlights with a crowbar] Wrong answer. Would you care to guess again?
Veronica Clearly your sense of humor...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Logan I think we have a choice. I think we could take a tough, but survivable amount of pain now, or stay together and deal with unbearable pain later. So I vote for the pain now.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Keith How's about an early peek at one of your Christmas presents?
Veronica What about our strict "Christmas morning only" rule?
Keith This Christmas, we make our own rules. Follow me!
Veronica [following Keith to her bedroom] I'm so impressed you fit a pony into my room!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Veronica If I ever die, do me a favor. Go on Oprah and tell the world that I loved kittens.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Wallace Underneath that angry young woman show, there's a slightly less angry woman who's just dying to bake me something.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Veronica Am I naked? Because in my nightmares I'm usually naked.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Keith Didn't he get busted for murder?
Veronica Assault.
Keith See? He's not even a very good murderer.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rebecca James You know it sounds like you blame Veronica.
Logan No, Veronica was my friend too. If she hadn't ratted me out, then Lilly and I would have stayed together. And Lilly wouldn't have been alone that day. I would have been there. So yeah I blame Veronica... and I blame myself for being stupid and I blame Lilly for being a bitch that week.
Rebecca James You know there is another way of looking at this, Logan. If you'd still been together, then you'd have been dead too.
Logan And what is so great about living?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Veronica [enter Keith] And...
Keith [happy] Who's your Daddy?
Veronica I hate it when you say that.
Keith This is important, you remember this, I used to be cool.
Veronica When?
Keith '77. Trans-Am, Blue Oyster Cult in the 8-track, foxy, stacked blond riding shotgun, racing for pink slips. Wait a minute, I'm thinking of a Springsteen song. Scratch everything. I was never cool.
Veronica I don't know which bothers me more, "foxy" or "stacked".
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Meg All of a sudden everyone's running up to me, saying how they never believed I did those things...
Veronica I'm glad. Funny, no one's come running up to me.
Meg It's because people are afraid of you.
Veronica Then something's working...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Keith I never want you to think that your mom is the villain in all of this.
Veronica Isn't she?
Keith No, it's not that simple...
Veronica Yeah it is. The hero is the one that stays... and the villain is the one that splits.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Veronica You prank-called Mandy?
Lenny What if I did?
Veronica Well, I want to congratulate you. Shake your hand. Congratulations! You've been named the world's biggest cockroach. This award is given in recognition in your unparalleled lack of decency and humanity. Bravo. You're going to die friendless and alone.
Lenny Hey, everyone knows you're the biggest...
Veronica Shut up! If I want you to speak, I'll wave a Snausage in front of your nose. You use Mandy again to convince yourself you're not a loser, I will ruin your life. Got it?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Veronica [voiceover discussing her date rape] You want to know how I lost my virginity? So do I.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Logan Excellent. A bar so low we can step over it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Keith [to Veronica in next room] Hey! Earth to Mars!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Logan [about Veronica's car] Nice car. That must have been a *huge* cereal box.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mr. Tom Daniels [walk in to find Weevil and Logan playing cards] Is this Reno or detention?
Logan Can you believe the best of both.
Weevil [Daniels takes away their cards] Oh, come on, man.
Logan What the hell, we were playing a game here.
Mr. Tom Daniels This is punishment gentlemen, not party time.
Logan Well, that would explain the absence of balloon animals.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Veronica So, my grandma Reynolds was always saying 'when life gives you lemons, make lemonade.' I wish she was still alive, because I'd really like to ask her what she suggests for when life gives you Chlamydia.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Weevil Hey, you want a sody-pop?
Veronica Actually, I think I want something with a little more kick.
[grabs Duncan's whiskey bottle and starts chugging it]
Veronica Hmm, iced tea. How very musical theater of you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Veronica I hope we're still friends after I taser you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Troy Isn't this where we parked? Tell me that this isn't where we parked. Please, someone tell me that you can see my father's car and this heart attack I'm having now is for nothing.
Logan I don't know. Maybe it's like Brigadoon. Come back in a hundred years and it'll be right back in this spot.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Troy I'm Troy, by the way.
Veronica I'm Veronica.
Troy Really? Veronica. Okay, yeah, that does make a lot more sense.
Veronica Makes more sense how?
Troy Ah, it's nothing. I just should never listen to those guys. I mean, really, who names their daughter Trampy McBitch?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Veronica Hi, Dad.
[beat]
Veronica Their case is fuzzy and circumstantial.
Keith [to Cliff] You know the odd thing? Those were also her very first words.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Veronica is trying to get a drunk Logan's keys]
Veronica Come on, Logan just give me your keys. Leo, can you follow us in your car?
Logan [giggling] No. No. No. No. Let's not have a party like it's 1999.
Logan [points to Leo] Wait, who's this dude?
Veronica As I have told you now three times, this is the friendly officer of the law who is going to overlook your underage public drunkenness.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Logan [arguing with Veronica] Well isn't it time that you found another bad guy? Look, I just don't... have time to be responsible for every little thing that goes wrong in your life!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cindy 'Mac' Mackenzie Love makes me lazy. It's a dangerous drug. It kills more brain cells than crystal meth.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Veronica Butters?
Butters Butters is the name of the weak loser suck-up on South Park. Butters implies soft and fat.
Veronica But oh, so delicious...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mr. Tom Daniels You know the glow of your father's wealth and celebrity may be enough to sustain you through high school, Mr. Echolls. But do you know what it will get you in the real world?
Logan [puts his hands together and looks upward] Please say high school English teacher, please say high school English teacher.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Trina I've been kind of out of the loop lately, are you two...?
Logan Stop! You shut up. You're wearing Mom's clothes, you're wearing Mom's hat.
Trina She was your mom, my stepmom. The lady who liked to parade through the house in a string bikini whenever I had a boy over.
Logan To be fair, when didn't you have a boy over.
Trina Oh, you...
[she goes to pinch his cheek]
Logan [he smacks her hand away] Dad could have used you there.
Trina So now you're worried about Dad's welfare, isn't he the Big Bad Wolf. Cigarette burns and broken noses, oh, the stories you used to tell.
Logan Wow, we should get together and do this more often.
Trina Well, you're in luck, I'm headed home now. I guess some accountant finally cancelled Mom's cards.
Logan But if you're coming home who will play "Dead Hooker Two" on "CSI" this week? How will you get your attention fix?
Trina Maybe I can be the ring girl at one of your bum fights.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Logan Do you even know how to play poker?
Veronica No, but it must be really hard if all you guys play.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Wallace I suddenly feel like I'm in a scene from "The Outsiders".
Veronica Be cool, Soda Pop.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Veronica [girlie voice] Finally, a deep throat to call my own.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[in a dream]
Veronica Why would he have wanted to kill you?
Lilly Honestly! I was awesome, right?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Logan I just can't take the begging. I'll relent, just once - but no cuddling after, and I won't call you in the morning.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Wallace I was gonna hang out with some of the guys on the team at lunch.
Veronica And ruin the sanctity of our lunch duo? You know that'll send me crying to the bathroom.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Logan There's a witness who said they saw my mom get in a white van.
Veronica There's also a jungle tribe that worships Donald Trump's hair. It's a tabloid.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Veronica I love the smell of testosterone in the morning.
Logan This is why I suggested attack dogs, but no, my mother wanted an Alpaca.
Veronica My father sent me with paperwork for your mom.
Logan You just wanted to say hi. I would have had my slam book out.
Veronica I wanted to ask you about the game.
Logan I've been meaning to ask you something. Does your super sleuth kit come with a decoder ring? Do you have a pen that writes with invisible ink? Never mind. Don't care. Mush! Mush!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Wallace I thought being a private eye was all about shooting dudes and making out with sexy widows.
Veronica Sexy widows come later.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Trina Will you just hear me out, please? My boyfriend Dylan spotted me some cash a few months ago and now he's bugging me about it. I can't get him off my back.
Logan Did you try standing up?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Veronica J. Geils was right. Love stinks. You can dress it up in sequins and shoulder pads, but one way or another, you're just gonna end up alone at the spring dance strapped in uncomfortable underwear.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Meg So what do you think?
Veronica I look like Manilla Whore Barbie.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Veronica You're fly's open.
Dick Casablancas I know. Party ritual.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Veronica I saw Meg.
Duncan What do you mean, you...
Veronica Meg's pregnant.
Duncan I know.
Veronica You know?
Duncan There was a letter, from her aunt. I guess Meg had asked to live up there and raise the baby.
Veronica Oh my God, Duncan, how could you...
Duncan Last spring, before we broke up...
Veronica OK, stop, I was shown a diagram once, I know how it works. But you knew, and you didn't tell me?
Duncan This has nothing to do with us.
Veronica Oh, no! Nothing. Your secret illegitimate child gestating in the womb of your comatose ex-girlfriend affects neither you nor me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Veronica Here's what you do... you get tough. You get even.
Meg Really?
Veronica Works for me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Duncan Great game the other night, man. 18 points and 8 assists.
Wallace On the streets, we call those dimes.
Veronica Streets? You live on the corner of Pleasant Valley and Marigold.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Logan FYI: if cuddling was the best part, he didn't do it right.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lamb Hey, what do you say we do your Miranda Rights in harmony this time? I'll take lead. You take tenor?
Logan Is it still called déjà vu when something happens more than twice, or is that something different? I'll have to look that up
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lilly I've got a secret, a good one.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Keith [seeing the game hens Veronica has cooked] You know, elf, we might not be the richest family in town, but we can afford normal-sized birds once a year or so.
Veronica Game hens. They were just so cute. Plus, this way, we won't have to eat left-overs on New Year's.
Keith That's smart thinking. Come on, what do they taste like?
Veronica [laughing] I don't know. Dense little turkeys?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Wallace Oh, you don't even want to mess with me on that today. I just about murked my mom's lazy no-rent-paying tenant this afternoon.
Veronica That guy is sleazy. So I hope murked means something bad.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stosh 'Piz' Piznarski I think that's 90% of life - just knowing the difference.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Veronica [about a "spy pen"] How covert ops of you!
Lilly [jokingly] I'm going to use it to pass secret messages to all of my lovahs.
Veronica That's going to be a very busy little pen.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Wallace [about a suicide] I heard she left a note on her Blackberry.
Veronica Talk about post modern.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Veronica 98 out of 100 people at that party would walk over my corpse for free gum.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Keith You'll never guess who stopped by today.
Veronica If you say Josh Hartnett, I am going to be so bummed.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Veronica I hate fake deer, too. Everytime I see their stupid fake deer faces I wanna grab a shotgun and go all Cheney on 'em.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gia Goodman Wow. How mission impossible. I feel like at any moment Tom Cruise is going to dangle from the ceiling on cables.
Veronica Great. Now I won't be able to sleep. I hope he doesn't try to marry me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Veronica Let's not forget Logan Echolls. His dad makes twenty million a picture. You probably own his action figure. Every school has an obligatory psychotic jackass. He's ours.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Logan My day is complete. Veronica Mars has accused me of evil.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Veronica Well, actually, despite popular opinion you really can't beat the truth out of someone.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Logan I'm no doctor but, um... I'm pretty sure penicillin will clear that problem right up.
Veronica I can't say I was expecting you.
Logan Yeah, I usually avoid buildings with stained glass.
Veronica That's why you haven't come to visit.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Veronica Did you guys know that 90 per cent of all identity theft is committed by relatives of the victim? That's an interesting fact. At least I think so.
Caitlin Ford But you know what? Nobody cares what you think, Veronica Mars. Not any more. Not since you stabbed all of your friends in the back.
Veronica You seem to care a bit what I think.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Veronica Kimmy, why do you insist on pissing me off?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lilly Don't you watch any horror movies? My soul is doomed to walk the earth until justice has been served...
Veronica Really?
Lilly Yeah that, and as kind of a side project, I dispense fashion advice.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Wallace So when Logan said "jump," did you actually say the words, "How high?" or was there just an understanding that you would achieve max verticality?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Logan Thoughts of me? Hey, I get it. Sometimes I'm up all night, just thinkin' about myself.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Veronica I guess 'dress to impress' meant to dress like your favorite Pussycat Doll.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Logan If you really want flowers, dying seems to be the way to go.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Veronica Here's a thought. If Tijuana was Logan's idea then stealing the car could've been the master plan.
Troy It was more of a meeting of the minds, if you will.
Veronica Ah. So what was on the menu for this night of grand debauchery?
Troy Let's see. From eight to nine, we brainstormed on how to overthrow Kim Jong Il. From nine to ten, we deleted the records of the black voters of Florida. So after that was all donkey shows.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Veronica Wow. A snack and an ego stroke. I wish I was a baller.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Veronica Nobody likes a blonde in a hamster ball.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Logan is playing solitaire]
Weevil You know what I love, I love that I get a zero for talking. When you were the one talking to me. You get detention for dissing the teacher in front of everybody, I get detention for laughing. Let me ask you something man.
Logan [looks upward] Is this detention or hell?
Weevil How do you people not make yourself sick? It's like you walk on water in this school, for what? It's nothing that you do, I mean all that matters is who your parents are. And the zip code your mother shot you out in.
Logan If I donate to the United Latino Pain-in-the-ass fund will you shut the hell up?
Weevil You like playing with yourself?
Logan Huh?
Weevil Or do you want to make things interesting?
Logan What did you have in mind?
Weevil [cut to them playing poker] You're almost as bad as actor as your father.
Logan You know that you don't need a diploma to steal hubcaps right? I mean why do you even show up here?
Weevil I promise my grandmother.
Logan Hmmm.
Weevil I don't break my promises.
Logan And I mean this, awwwwww.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Veronica Howdy, Rick. Do I know you? No. Then why'd you tell Sherriff Lamb I sold you a fake ID?
Rick It's what they told me to say.
Veronica Who's they?
Rick No way. They're everywhere. They will destroy me.
Veronica I'll destroy you worse.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Keith Part of me is proud... and let's just leave it at that.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cliff McCormack You crazy kids! The stuff you're into. Hula hoops, cramming into phone booths, visiting death row inmates... what's it gonna be next month?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Logan Hey, can Dick and Beaver come out to play?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Logan This is why I suggested attack dogs but no my mother wanted an alpaca.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Veronica [voiceover] Let's be honest though, the only reason I was allowed past the velvet ropes was Duncan Kane.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Troy When sexy, sassy girls can't come to a shindig of mine, it's time for all parties involved to stand up and just admit that, hey, maybe I was a little bit wrong or sorry. I mean, let bygones by bygones. Screw pride. Let's dance, baby, let's dance!
Wallace That was beautiful, man.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Logan I love the '80s!
Leo Heads up. Risky Business at 12 o'clock.
Logan Come on, everyone! Let's Wang Chung tonight! What? Everybody Wang Chung tonight! Wang Chung or I'll kick your ass!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stosh 'Piz' Piznarski It's school policy that if you're dead, I get to keep your stuff... So if you're dead, just don't say anything.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Pauline Elliot I know exactly who stole him. It was those damn PHAT kids!
Veronica 'Cause I take it monkeys are delicious?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Veronica Just be glad I don't flip my hair - I'd own you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Veronica Is that lasagna I smell?
Keith Keith Mars' secret recipe.
Veronica You double the cheese. Your secret is out... You're making salad? I know pity cooking when I see it. There must be more bad news.
Keith Maybe we should wait 'til after dinner, huh?
Veronica Spill it. I promise I won't let it ruin my appetite.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Wallace Hacky-sack: the final arena of unquestioned white domination.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Logan Ah, see, I'm more of a purist. You know, less blood, more emotional distress. I'd rather see him locked in a room, padded, crapping himself in the corner. You know, he's an English teacher, he'd appreciate the poetic justice.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Keith Did you watch
[link=tt0397065]
Keith again? You know that Hilton girl gives you nightmares.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Wallace I liked the other place you worked better.
Veronica Think maybe that's because we had food there?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Veronica Wouldn't it be nice to have glasses in the kitchen that don't have the Hamburgler on them?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Wallace Fennel Thanks to you, I now have the reputation of being a jock-sniffer.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Veronica My answer was final. I will not go to prom with him.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Duncan So, anyone read the paper today? Garfield. I mean, will he ever learn? Oh yeah, and there was this other thing... I guess Abel Koontz didn't kill Lilly.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kendall Do they, like, chemically castrate you boys over at that school? You don't need Sex Ed; I am Sex Ed.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Veronica So my Grandma Reynolds was always saying, "when life gives you lemons, make lemonade." I wish she was still alive because I'd really like to ask what she suggests for when life gives you chlamydia.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Veronica Here it is, first day of college. What do you say, Veronica? New school, fresh start - how about you try not to piss anyone off this time around?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Veronica [to Logan after sex] Woof! You should seriously consider going pro in that.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Veronica It's not often you get to see bikini babes in their natural habitat. Such gentle, yet elusive, creatures.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Veronica Hey, Carrie, wait up!
Carrie Bishop [sarcastically] Why? Did you want the chance to tell me how much you admired me for my brave stand?
Veronica I want to give you a chance to recant before I prove you're lying.
Carrie Bishop Why do you even care?
Veronica There aren't many great teachers. Mr. Rooks is one of them.
Carrie Bishop Yeah, if you can get past the part where he seduces his students.
Veronica Hey, Carrie, this is me, Veronica. I know you.
Carrie Bishop You're so naive.
Veronica Yeah, that's me, naive.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Veronica It's amazing how fleeting perfection can be.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kendall I have worked very hard over the years to avoid working.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Veronica So tell me about it.
Meg On our way back from our last away game I got this weird text message. I looked around and saw two guys on their cell phones. Caz is always flirty with me, but that guy would flirt with a trash can if it had boobs.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Veronica That guy's too big, that guy's too small, and that guy's... not a guy. Just in desperate need of a stylist.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mandy [about someone being mean to her] Oh, Veronica! Please, don't worry about it, it's not worth it!
Veronica Oh, it's so worth it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Veronica If there's a justification for my actions right now, it's this: I have gone completely mad.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Keith Sorry, sweetheart. You can't buy love. Bored wives of the wealthy, however, can.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Duncan You've been listening to Radiohead, haven't you? That's it. I'm putting you on a strict Nelly diet.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Logan Uh, I want a Rice Krispie treat.
Kendall Go make it yourself, then, kid. Do I look like a cook?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Wallace You can't take the cool outta me. Look - pocket protector and I'm still full of pimp juice!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Wallace My first college party: drinking piña coladas with a dude and talking about math.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Wallace [When told not to throw Veronica a pity party] Good, 'cause I always get stuck blowing up the pity balloons.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jackie [about Veronica] I may have to have a chat with Miss Pixie-Stick.
Wallace I wouldn't do that. She's not somebody you wanna piss off.
Jackie Neither am I.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jackie A "Whatever, bitch" and a 180 back-to-study hall, and we could've had something...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Veronica What's that?
Desmond Fellows Did she try to draw herself?
Veronica It's a Chinese character.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Veronica Some girl going wild? As I understand it, it happens all the time in college. I'm on the verge of it right now.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Wallace Why do all the hottest girls always have a daddy complex?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Wallace It's been two weeks. That's like a decade in high school years.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Wallace [on Veronica] Don't ask me, man. I stopped trying to figure her out day one.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kendall [to Logan] You wanna play grab-ass with cheerleaders who've just mastered missionary? See ya!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Logan But if you're coming home, who will play Dead Hooker #2 on CSI this week?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Logan If I donate to the Latino Pain in the Ass Fund, will you shut the hell up?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Duncan Oh dear God, may no one have just heard him say 'reign of Kane'.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Wallace So when Logan said "jump", did you actually say the words, "How high?" or was there just an understanding that you would achieve max verticality?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Logan [to Connor] Does the soap box come with the SAG card?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Meg Wow. '80s fashion. Grody to the max.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Wallace My first college party: drinking pina coladas with a dude and talking about math.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more