[Logan is playing solitaire]

Weevil You know what I love, I love that I get a zero for talking. When you were the one talking to me. You get detention for dissing the teacher in front of everybody, I get detention for laughing. Let me ask you something man.

Logan [looks upward] Is this detention or hell?

Weevil How do you people not make yourself sick? It's like you walk on water in this school, for what? It's nothing that you do, I mean all that matters is who your parents are. And the zip code your mother shot you out in.

Logan If I donate to the United Latino Pain-in-the-ass fund will you shut the hell up?

Weevil You like playing with yourself?

Logan Huh?

Weevil Or do you want to make things interesting?

Logan What did you have in mind?

Weevil [cut to them playing poker] You're almost as bad as actor as your father.

Logan You know that you don't need a diploma to steal hubcaps right? I mean why do you even show up here?

Weevil I promise my grandmother.

Logan Hmmm.

Weevil I don't break my promises.