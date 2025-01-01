Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha TV Shows Horace and Pete Quotes

Horace and Pete quotes

Sarah The worst part about telling a lie is when someone that you love just accepts it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Horace You alright? What's up?
Zach I was charged $4.50 fro a Budweiser and that guy was charged $3. Just not sure why the discrepancy?
Horace He's been coming here a long time.
Zach So is that a privilege for just that one guy?
Horace Some people pay $4.50 and some people pay $3.
Zach Ok. How do you decide that? Is there like a list?
Horace If he looks like him he pays $3 and if he looks like you he pays $4.50.
Zach So just out and out discrimination? Are you aware how unfair and totally not okay that is?
Horace Here's the thing. You're getting more for your money than he is.
Zach How so?
Horace Because, well see you come in here and you make fun of the place because it's an old Brooklyn dive bar. So you and your friends get to enjoy that part of it and also you get to have a beer. But he just gets the beer. See, you're here ironically. But he's really here because he just sleeps on the corner.
Zach So it's like a douche tax?
Horace Yeah, kinda.
Zach Acceptable.
Horace Ok
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kurt Fuck this country!
Leon Hey, watch it!
Kurt Why?
Leon I don't know, you're supposed to say that when someone says the thing you said.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rhonda I have been around long enough to know that men can only make two contributions to my life. They can lift things and they can fuck. I don't want to know you. I don't want to date you. I don't want to move in with you. I don't want to meet your mama. Fuck me... move my furniture.
Horace Where do you want it?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Pete I said I have a good memory, not that I have good memories.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tom You can't. That's why they call it falling in love. You can't fall on purpose.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Leon It's sad that it's so hard to show your feelings when you really want to.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Leon Well it's not like they all rape. I mean. It's wrong that it happens but you can't say every one of those people is raping. I mean if everybody was raping, there'd be no one to be raped. I want to take some of those sentences back.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tom Just accept the fact that love is rare and it probably won't happen to you, ever.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Uncle Pete Where are these people coming from?
Leon Outside, I hope.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more