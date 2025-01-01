Horace You alright? What's up?

Zach I was charged $4.50 fro a Budweiser and that guy was charged $3. Just not sure why the discrepancy?

Horace He's been coming here a long time.

Zach So is that a privilege for just that one guy?

Horace Some people pay $4.50 and some people pay $3.

Zach Ok. How do you decide that? Is there like a list?

Horace If he looks like him he pays $3 and if he looks like you he pays $4.50.

Zach So just out and out discrimination? Are you aware how unfair and totally not okay that is?

Horace Here's the thing. You're getting more for your money than he is.

Zach How so?

Horace Because, well see you come in here and you make fun of the place because it's an old Brooklyn dive bar. So you and your friends get to enjoy that part of it and also you get to have a beer. But he just gets the beer. See, you're here ironically. But he's really here because he just sleeps on the corner.

Zach So it's like a douche tax?