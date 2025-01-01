HoraceBecause, well see you come in here and you make fun of the place because it's an old Brooklyn dive bar. So you and your friends get to enjoy that part of it and also you get to have a beer. But he just gets the beer. See, you're here ironically. But he's really here because he just sleeps on the corner.
LeonI don't know, you're supposed to say that when someone says the thing you said.
RhondaI have been around long enough to know that men can only make two contributions to my life. They can lift things and they can fuck. I don't want to know you. I don't want to date you. I don't want to move in with you. I don't want to meet your mama. Fuck me... move my furniture.
PeteI said I have a good memory, not that I have good memories.
TomYou can't. That's why they call it falling in love. You can't fall on purpose.
LeonIt's sad that it's so hard to show your feelings when you really want to.
LeonWell it's not like they all rape. I mean. It's wrong that it happens but you can't say every one of those people is raping. I mean if everybody was raping, there'd be no one to be raped. I want to take some of those sentences back.
TomJust accept the fact that love is rare and it probably won't happen to you, ever.