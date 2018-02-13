Menu
Keeping Faith 18+
Season premiere 13 February 2018
Production year 2018
Number of episodes 8
Runtime 6 hours 56 minutes

Series rating

6.9
Rate 13 votes
7.1 IMDb
"Keeping Faith" season 1 list of episodes. TV series release schedule
Episode 1
13 February 2018
Episode 2
20 February 2018
Episode 3
27 February 2018
Episode 4
6 March 2018
Episode 5
13 March 2018
Episode 6
20 March 2018
Episode 7
27 March 2018
Episode 8
3 April 2018
