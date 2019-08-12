Menu
Season premiere 12 August 2019
Production year 2019
Number of episodes 10
Runtime 10 hours 0 minute

Series rating

7.8
Rate 11 votes
7.9 IMDb
"Our Boys" season 1 list of episodes. TV series release schedule
Season 1
Chapter 1: Out of the Depth, I Cry to You
Season 1 Episode 1
12 August 2019
Chapter 2: I Love Toto
Season 1 Episode 2
12 August 2019
Chapter 3: Two Packs of Red Next
Season 1 Episode 3
19 August 2019
Chapter 4: The Dawn Martyr
Season 1 Episode 4
26 August 2019
Chapter 5: Shabbat Shalom
Season 1 Episode 5
2 September 2019
Chapter 6: Acceptance of Silence
Season 1 Episode 6
9 September 2019
Chapter 7: Judging by its End
Season 1 Episode 7
16 September 2019
Chapter 8: Defendants 2 and 3
Season 1 Episode 8
23 September 2019
Chapter 9: The Perfumer and the Tanner
Season 1 Episode 9
30 September 2019
Chapter 10: A Shaft into a Dark Tunnel
Season 1 Episode 10
7 October 2019
TV series release schedule
