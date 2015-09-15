Menu
800 Words 2015 - 2018 season 1

800 Words season 1 poster
800 Words
Original title Season 1
Season premiere 15 September 2015
Production year 2015
Number of episodes 8
Runtime 8 hours 0 minute

Series rating

7.8
Rate 13 votes
8 IMDb
"800 Words" season 1 list of episodes. TV series release schedule
Episode 1
Season 1 Episode 1
15 September 2015
Episode 2
Season 1 Episode 2
22 September 2015
Episode 3
Season 1 Episode 3
29 September 2015
Episode 4
Season 1 Episode 4
6 October 2015
Episode 5
Season 1 Episode 5
13 October 2015
Episode 6
Season 1 Episode 6
20 October 2015
Episode 7
Season 1 Episode 7
27 October 2015
Episode 8
Season 1 Episode 8
3 November 2015
