Rise
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
13 March 2018
Production year
2018
Number of episodes
10
Runtime
7 hours 10 minutes
Series rating
6.6
Rate
13
votes
6.9
IMDb
"Rise" season 1 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Pilot
Season 1
Episode 1
13 March 2018
Most of All to Dream
Season 1
Episode 2
20 March 2018
What Flowers May Bloom
Season 1
Episode 3
27 March 2018
Victory Party
Season 1
Episode 4
3 April 2018
We've Got All Our Junk
Season 1
Episode 5
10 April 2018
Bring Me Stanton
Season 1
Episode 6
17 April 2018
This Will God Willing Get Better
Season 1
Episode 7
24 April 2018
The Petition
Season 1
Episode 8
1 May 2018
Totally Hosed
Season 1
Episode 9
8 May 2018
Opening Night
Season 1
Episode 10
15 May 2018
