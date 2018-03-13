Menu
Rise 2018, season 1

Rise season 1 poster
Rise
Season premiere 13 March 2018
Production year 2018
Number of episodes 10
Runtime 7 hours 10 minutes

"Rise" season 1 list of episodes. TV series release schedule
Season 1
Pilot
Season 1 Episode 1
13 March 2018
Most of All to Dream
Season 1 Episode 2
20 March 2018
What Flowers May Bloom
Season 1 Episode 3
27 March 2018
Victory Party
Season 1 Episode 4
3 April 2018
We've Got All Our Junk
Season 1 Episode 5
10 April 2018
Bring Me Stanton
Season 1 Episode 6
17 April 2018
This Will God Willing Get Better
Season 1 Episode 7
24 April 2018
The Petition
Season 1 Episode 8
1 May 2018
Totally Hosed
Season 1 Episode 9
8 May 2018
Opening Night
Season 1 Episode 10
15 May 2018
