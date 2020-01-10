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AJ and the Queen 2020, season 1
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
AJ and the Queen
Seasons
Season 1
AJ and the Queen
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
10 January 2020
Production year
2020
Number of episodes
10
Runtime
8 hours 40 minutes
Series rating
7.3
Rate
13
votes
7.5
IMDb
"AJ and the Queen" season 1 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
New York City
Season 1
Episode 1
10 January 2020
Pittsburgh
Season 1
Episode 2
10 January 2020
Columbus
Season 1
Episode 3
10 January 2020
Louisville
Season 1
Episode 4
10 January 2020
Mt. Juliet
Season 1
Episode 5
10 January 2020
Little Rock
Season 1
Episode 6
10 January 2020
Jackson
Season 1
Episode 7
10 January 2020
Baton Rouge
Season 1
Episode 8
10 January 2020
Fort Worth
Season 1
Episode 9
10 January 2020
Dallas
Season 1
Episode 10
10 January 2020
TV series release schedule
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