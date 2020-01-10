Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet

AJ and the Queen 2020, season 1

AJ and the Queen season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows AJ and the Queen Seasons Season 1
AJ and the Queen
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 10 January 2020
Production year 2020
Number of episodes 10
Runtime 8 hours 40 minutes

Series rating

7.3
Rate 13 votes
7.5 IMDb

"AJ and the Queen" season 1 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
New York City
Season 1 Episode 1
10 January 2020
Pittsburgh
Season 1 Episode 2
10 January 2020
Columbus
Season 1 Episode 3
10 January 2020
Louisville
Season 1 Episode 4
10 January 2020
Mt. Juliet
Season 1 Episode 5
10 January 2020
Little Rock
Season 1 Episode 6
10 January 2020
Jackson
Season 1 Episode 7
10 January 2020
Baton Rouge
Season 1 Episode 8
10 January 2020
Fort Worth
Season 1 Episode 9
10 January 2020
Dallas
Season 1 Episode 10
10 January 2020
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more