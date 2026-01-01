black-ish (2014): 3 wins out of 40 nominations, including Golden Globes, USA for Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling
Lionel Brown, Shirlena Allen, Stacey Morris, Debra Y. Brown, Dominique Evans, Nena Ross
Nominee
Outstanding Contemporary Costumes
Suzanne Bantit-Haines, Michelle Cole, Stanley Hudson
Nominee
Outstanding Comedy Series
Lisa Muse Bryant, Jamie Nelsen, Eric Horsted, Heidi McGowen, Robb Chavis, E. Brian Dobbins, Helen Sugland, Anthony Anderson, Steven White, Christian Lander, Laura Gutin, Laurence Fishburne, Kenya Barris, Tracee Ellis Ross, Marquita Robinson, Courtney Lilly, Tom Ragazzo, Michael Petok
Nominee
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
Stacey Abrams
Nominee
Outstanding Contemporary Costumes
Juliann Smith DeVito, Michelle Cole
Nominee
Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling
Stacey Morris, Enoch H. Williams IV, Marcia Hamilton, Kamaura Eley, Robert C. Mathews III, Nena Ross
Nominee
Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling
Robert C. Mathews III, Araxi Lindsey, Enoch Williams
Winner
Outstanding Contemporary Costumes
Michelle Cole, Juliann Smith DeVito
Nominee
Outstanding Contemporary Costumes
Devon Patterson, Michelle Cole
Nominee
Outstanding Comedy Series
Courtney Lilly, Jonathan Groff, E. Brian Dobbins, Helen Sugland, Lindsey Shockley, Sam Laybourne, Christian Lander, Stacy Traub, Anthony Anderson, Peter Saji, Michael Petok, Laurence Fishburne, Kenya Barris, Jenifer Rice-Genzuk Henry, Corey Nickerson, Gail Lerner, Laura Gutin
Nominee
Outstanding Contemporary Costumes
Dolores Ybarra, Devon Patterson, Michelle Cole
Nominee
Outstanding Comedy Series
Courtney Lilly, Jonathan Groff, Kenny Smith Jr., Jenifer Rice-Genzuk Henry, E. Brian Dobbins, Helen Sugland, Laura Gutin, Peter Saji, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Hale Rothstein, Anthony Anderson, Vijal Patel, Michael Petok, Lindsey Shockley, Laurence Fishburne, Kenya Barris, Corey Nickerson, Gail Lerner
Nominee
Outstanding Comedy Series
Courtney Lilly, Jonathan Groff, E. Brian Dobbins, Helen Sugland, Peter Saji, Jenifer Rice-Genzuk Henry, Anthony Anderson, Corey Nickerson, Vijal Patel, Michael Petok, Lindsey Shockley, Laurence Fishburne, Kenya Barris, Hale Rothstein, Gail Lerner
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Deon Cole, Yara Shahidi, Tracee Ellis Ross, Marcus Scribner, Jeff Meacham, Laurence Fishburne, Marsai Martin, Peter Mackenzie, Anthony Anderson, Miles Brown, Jenifer Lewis
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Deon Cole, Yara Shahidi, Tracee Ellis Ross, Marcus Scribner, Jeff Meacham, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Peter MacKenzie, Marsai Martin, Miles Brown, Jenifer Lewis
Nominee