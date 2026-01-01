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Land of the Lost 1991 - 1992 season 1
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Land of the Lost
Seasons
Season 1
Land of the Lost
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
7 September 1991
Production year
1991
Number of episodes
13
Runtime
4 hours 59 minutes
Series rating
6.7
Rate
11
votes
6.8
IMDb
"Land of the Lost" season 1 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Tasha
Season 1
Episode 1
7 September 1991
Something's Watching
Season 1
Episode 2
14 September 1991
Shung the Terrible
Season 1
Episode 3
21 September 1991
Jungle Girl
Season 1
Episode 4
28 September 1991
The Crystal
Season 1
Episode 5
5 October 1991
Wild Thing
Season 1
Episode 6
12 October 1991
Day for Knight
Season 1
Episode 7
19 October 1991
Kevin vs. the Volcano
Season 1
Episode 8
26 October 1991
Mind Games
Season 1
Episode 9
2 November 1991
Flight to Freedom
Season 1
Episode 10
9 November 1991
Heat Wave
Season 1
Episode 11
16 November 1991
The Thief
Season 1
Episode 12
23 November 1991
Power Play
Season 1
Episode 13
7 December 1991
TV series release schedule
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