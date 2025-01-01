Kevin Porter
Dad, you've got him trapped in there!
Tom Porter
He's blind, probably only temporary, he took a good one to the head from Scarface.
Kevin Porter
Hey, let's seal him up so he'll never come out!
Stink
Never come out!
Tom Porter
No... we can't.
Kevin Porter
[shocked] What?
Tom Porter
I know how you feel. I have no love for Shung, either. But if we do that we're no better than he is.
Kevin Porter
I can't believe this! My own dad whimping out?
Stink
Yeah, whimp out!
Tom Porter
You're wrong, Kev. I know Shung acts like an animal, it'd be easy for us to do the same, we'd be just like him. But without our humanity, what's left? We'd really be back in the stone age. As much as I hate him, leave him a way out. It may take him a while to make the hole wide enough but at least its some air.
Kevin Porter
You're right, Dad.