Kevin Porter Dad, you've got him trapped in there!

Tom Porter He's blind, probably only temporary, he took a good one to the head from Scarface.

Kevin Porter Hey, let's seal him up so he'll never come out!

Stink Never come out!

Tom Porter No... we can't.

Kevin Porter [shocked] What?

Tom Porter I know how you feel. I have no love for Shung, either. But if we do that we're no better than he is.

Kevin Porter I can't believe this! My own dad whimping out?

Stink Yeah, whimp out!

Tom Porter You're wrong, Kev. I know Shung acts like an animal, it'd be easy for us to do the same, we'd be just like him. But without our humanity, what's left? We'd really be back in the stone age. As much as I hate him, leave him a way out. It may take him a while to make the hole wide enough but at least its some air.