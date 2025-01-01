Menu
Land of the Lost quotes

Kevin Porter This is real donkey time.
Tom Porter [seeing that Shung has been badly hurt by Scarface] Shung, I've got medicine in my pack. I can treat your wounds.
Shung I'll have none of your pathetic tricks, human!
Tom Porter You're the pathetic one, Shung. Your bigget enemy is your own ignorance.
Kevin Porter Dad, you've got him trapped in there!
Tom Porter He's blind, probably only temporary, he took a good one to the head from Scarface.
Kevin Porter Hey, let's seal him up so he'll never come out!
Stink Never come out!
Tom Porter No... we can't.
Kevin Porter [shocked] What?
Tom Porter I know how you feel. I have no love for Shung, either. But if we do that we're no better than he is.
Kevin Porter I can't believe this! My own dad whimping out?
Stink Yeah, whimp out!
Tom Porter You're wrong, Kev. I know Shung acts like an animal, it'd be easy for us to do the same, we'd be just like him. But without our humanity, what's left? We'd really be back in the stone age. As much as I hate him, leave him a way out. It may take him a while to make the hole wide enough but at least its some air.
Kevin Porter You're right, Dad.
Tom Porter [having used the crystals to replace batteries] The power is back on! Look! Lights! Music!
Kevin Porter That's great Dad.
[chases Annie and Tasha outside in a game of tag]
Tom Porter That's it? After all I went through today?
[leans his hand against his chin and looks sad]
Kevin Porter [Kevin walks in and invites him into their game] Dad... You're it!
Tom Porter You're history, Kevin!
Annie Porter [covering his eyes from behind] Guess who?
Tom Porter Um... Madonna... Make that Madonna with a cold... Um... Michelle Phieffer?
Annie Porter You wish!
[giggles]
Tom Porter I sure do!
Annie Porter Surprise!
Tom Porter Oh, it's you, sweet face!
[kisses her cheek]
