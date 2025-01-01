Menu
The Lost World quotes

Marguerite Krux Are you offering to launder my clothes for me?
Lord John Roxton Certainly. Anything to get you out of them.
Marguerite Krux Coffee's not food, it's a necessity!
Marguerite Krux A gentleman's duty is to believe whatever a lady tells him.
Lord John Roxton Don't let the title fool you. I'm as far from being a gentleman as you are from being a lady.
Summerlee How hard can it be, you said!
Malone Veronica does it all the time, you said!
Ned Malone You see, that's how a great western is supposed to end. The hero gets a kiss from the pretty girl.
Marguerite Krux I thought the hero was supposed to kiss his horse.
[Roxton's preparing for a jousting match at Camelot]
Ned Malone Please tell me this isn't your first joust.
Lord John Roxton Sorry. How hard can it be? All I have to do is stick him before he sticks me.
Ned Malone Wouldn't it be easier just to shoot him?
Lord John Roxton Spoken like a faithful squire.
Professor George Challenger Marguerite, don't interrupt the phenomenon!
Malone [hanging upside down from a tree] : Hello! Would someone get me that hell down from here?
Lord John Roxton Sometimes you roll the dice on people. That's what we did, all of us, when we signed on this journey. You take what you get. There are too many ways to die out here and the one thing we can't do is kill each other. We're all we have.
