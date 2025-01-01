Marguerite KruxAre you offering to launder my clothes for me?
Lord John RoxtonCertainly. Anything to get you out of them.
Marguerite KruxCoffee's not food, it's a necessity!
Marguerite KruxA gentleman's duty is to believe whatever a lady tells him.
Lord John RoxtonDon't let the title fool you. I'm as far from being a gentleman as you are from being a lady.
SummerleeHow hard can it be, you said!
MaloneVeronica does it all the time, you said!
Ned MaloneYou see, that's how a great western is supposed to end. The hero gets a kiss from the pretty girl.
Marguerite KruxI thought the hero was supposed to kiss his horse.
[Roxton's preparing for a jousting match at Camelot]
Ned MalonePlease tell me this isn't your first joust.
Lord John RoxtonSorry. How hard can it be? All I have to do is stick him before he sticks me.
Ned MaloneWouldn't it be easier just to shoot him?
Lord John RoxtonSpoken like a faithful squire.
Professor George ChallengerMarguerite, don't interrupt the phenomenon!
Malone[hanging upside down from a tree] : Hello! Would someone get me that hell down from here?
Lord John RoxtonSometimes you roll the dice on people. That's what we did, all of us, when we signed on this journey. You take what you get. There are too many ways to die out here and the one thing we can't do is kill each other. We're all we have.
