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Dinotopia 2002 - 2003, season 1
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Dinotopia
Seasons
Season 1
Dinotopia
0+
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
28 November 2002
Production year
2002
Number of episodes
13
Runtime
13 hours 0 minute
Series rating
6.2
Rate
12
votes
6.4
IMDb
"Dinotopia" season 1 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Marooned
Season 1
Episode 1
28 November 2002
Making Good
Season 1
Episode 2
28 November 2002
Handful of Dust
Season 1
Episode 3
5 December 2002
Contact
Season 1
Episode 4
12 December 2002
The Matriarch
Season 1
Episode 5
19 December 2002
Big Fight
Season 1
Episode 6
26 December 2002
Night of the Wartosa
Season 1
Episode 7
6 July 2003
LeSage
Season 1
Episode 8
13 July 2003
Car Wars
Season 1
Episode 9
20 July 2003
Lost and Found
Season 1
Episode 10
27 July 2003
The Cure (1)
Season 1
Episode 11
3 August 2003
The Cure (2)
Season 1
Episode 12
10 August 2003
Crossroads
Season 1
Episode 13
17 August 2003
TV series release schedule
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